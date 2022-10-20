MINOT, N.D. — When Chance Schott walks into the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, it’s like his mojo is back.
The McLaughlin, bull rider finished as the average champion at this year’s circuit finals, the PRCA’s regional championship rodeo for North Dakota and South Dakota.
He rode two of three bulls for 172.5 points on two rides, eight points ahead of the number two man, Jeff Bertus. No bull rider covered all three bulls.
Each of the four years he’s qualified for the circuit finals, he’s won either the year-end title (the most money won throughout the season) or the average title (the most points scored at the finals rodeo.)
“I love coming here for the circuit finals every year,” he said. “I did really great the first time I came here (in 2019), and I feel great whenever I walk into that locker room. I feel like this is my building and it’s where I capitalize.”
Schott has a particular approach to his bull riding.
“I’m keeping a clear mind, sliding and riding,” he said. “Stay calm, cool and collected for each bull, and it worked out, thankfully.”
Rookie Jestyn Woodward won the year-end title, having won more than $26,000 throughout the season.
For North Dakota native Ty Breuer, when Badlands bareback rider comes up in the dictionary, his picture is next to the definition.
The Mandan bareback rider has won both titles (year-end and average) every year since 2016, except for 2020, when he was out due to a torn bicep.
At this year’s circuit finals, he won each of the three rounds and the average, adding nearly $10,000 to his pocketbook.
Even though his trophy buckle case is full, winning “never gets old,” he said. “That’s why we do this. A guy works hard to get to all of those circuit rodeos, a nd it makes it all worth it at the end of the year, to make it (to Minot.)”
A Nebraska cowboy walked away with three buckles after the weekend in Minot.
Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb., won the average in the tie-down roping and both all-around buckles (for competing in the tie-down and the steer wrestling.)
This was the first time the 23-year-old cowboy had competed6at circuit finals, and after entering the finals in sixth place, clawed his way to third.
It was a good circuit finals for him. He won money in a round of the steer wrestling, and in the tie-down, won first place in the first and second rounds.
“The first night, I shocked myself, I’m not going to lie,” he joked.
A veteran and a Badlands newcomer won the year-end team roping title.
Clay Ullery, Valleyview, Alberta, and Matt Zancanella, from Aurora, teamed up to win over $25,000 each for the season.
The pair won second place in the first round and first place in the second round, but only roped one leg in the third round, adding a five-second penalty to their time and taking them out of the average.
“It was a good finals,” Ullery, the 2021 Canadian Pro Rodeo Association champion team roping header said. “I never worry about his heeling,” Ullery said of Zancanella. “I just do my job and I know we’re going to win, if I do my job.”
Zancanella, who is 46 years old, estimates he’s competed at more than sixteen circuit finals, winning titles multiple times.
For Ullery, it’s his first time to the Badlands Circuit.
“It’s been fun, roping with Zanc,” he said. “I like this circuit. The people are great, the rodeos are great. It’s been a really good circuit, and I’m glad we’ve been successful.”
Team roping average winners were Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, and Jade Nelson, Midland (18.5 seconds on three runs.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.