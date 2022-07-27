Minnesota barrel racer takes first-day lead at Days of ‘76

Sara Winkelman guides her horse during Monday’s barrel racing slack at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds. A time of 17.80 seconds enabled her to take the early lead in this event.

Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

DEADWOOD —  Sara Winkelman of Big Lake, Minn., emerged as the early leader following Monday morning’s barrel racing slack at the Days of ’76 rodeo. She turned in a time of 17.80 seconds.

Winkelman said her horse stumbled a bit behind the first barrel and pulled off a horseshoe. She added the ground was a bit shifty, but the horse tried hard.

