Minnesota barrel racer takes first-day lead at Days of ‘76

DEADWOOD — Sara Winkelman of Big Lake, Minn., emerged as the early leader following Monday morning’s barrel racing slack at the Days of ’76 rodeo. She turned in a time of 17.80 seconds.
Winkelman said her horse stumbled a bit behind the first barrel and pulled off a horseshoe. She added the ground was a bit shifty, but the horse tried hard.
This marks Winkelman’s second year in the professional ranks.
She started barrel racing at age 3 and made steady progress.
“I finally had the right horse and the right time of my life to be able to do more professional rodeos,” Winkelman said.
Winkelman, 41, also works as a speech language pathologist, so she must balance barrel racing with that. Travel also poses a major challenge.
Her season began late, as a horse sustained a significant tendon injury in August. That forced an eight-month layoff, so she was unable to start the campaign until May.
Winkelman is currently sixth in the Great Lakes circuit, with the top 12 advancing to the finals. She said she is usually able to place if the barrels stay upright. Each barrel upended during a run means a five-second penalty.
She reached the circuit finals in 2021 but was unable to use her regular horse. A borrowed horse enabled her to compete in the season-ending event.
Futurity and derby events in Spearfish find Winkelman as a participant. She is able to stay for a while to compete in Deadwood.
“It’s fabulous. I just love it here in Deadwood,” Winkelman said. “It’s so cool.”
Horses learn how to run hard at futurities because of the well-groomed indoor ground, Winkelman said. She added they can feel like they trust the ground.
“It prepares them to be a good, strong rodeo horse if they can kind of make that transition between knowing how to ‘safety up’ a little bit when they need to,” she said.
Winkelman enjoys doing well as a competitor. Friendships, the bond with her horse, and spending travel time with her children and mother also appeal to her.
The horse Winkelman uses is 7 years of age and was raised from the earliest days. It ran as a futurity horse at age five.
“It’s got to have speed and a lot of heart and try,” Winkelman said in describing the ideal traits for a barrel racing horse. “They have to be smart, too, and know how to place their feet to stay in a good position to make a safe run.”
Winkelman said she will more than likely be competing in Iowa and Minnesota after she leaves Deadwood.
She eagerly anticipates having the chance to compete at the circuit finals with her own horse.
The top eight after Monday’s slack follow.
1 Sara Winkelman (Big Lake, Minn.) 17.80 seconds
2 BryAnna Haluptzok (Tenstrike, Minn.) 17.82
3 Ari-Anna Flynn (Charleston, Ark.) 17.88
4 Kylee Scribner (Azle, Texas) 18.00
5 (tie) Summer Kosel (Glenham, S.D.) 18.03
5 (tie) Ilyssa Riley (Hico, Texas) 18.03
7 Lainee Sampson (Interior, S.D.) 18.05
8 Jenna Humble (Oshoto, Wyo.) 18.14
