Middleweights main event the Showtime Live boxing event at Deadwood Mountain Grand

DEADWOOD — Two juggernauts in the world of boxing will face off on Friday when undefeated Hurshidbeck Normatov faces off against Derrick Colemon with a record of 13-1 in a live middleweight tilt at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Normatov, originally from Uzbekistan and now fighting out of Brooklyn, N.Y. comes into the fight with a 10-0 record with 3 KO’s. Colemon brings an impressive 13-1 record featuring 9 KO’s.
Both fighters are considered championship contenders, and a win in Deadwood brings them one step closer to getting a title bout.
The card will also feature a super welterweight bout between 11-0 Ardreal Holmes versus 19-1 Damian Sosa. Holmes’ record boasts an impressive 5 KO’s, while Sosa comes into Deadwood with an astonishing 10 KO’s.
In the Lightweight division, Luis Acosta with a 12-0 record and 11 KO’s faces off against Edwin De Los Santos with a 13-1 record and 12 KO’s.
Also appearing at Deadwood Mountain Grand iare: rising stars David Navarro from Los Angeles, Calif., Jeremiah Milton from Tulsa, Okla. and Giovani Marquesz from Houston, Texas, who is making his professional debut.
“This is real deal, live boxing featuring some of the best fighters on earth,” said Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager. “Showtime is renowned for their boxing and we’re thrilled to host fights that will be nationally televised. This event is good for the whole community.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling (605) 559- 1188.
Capacity for the live event is limited, so it is recommended to get your tickets early.
The event at Deadwood Mountain Grand will feature six bouts featuring fighters with a combined 85 wins and only four losses.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with the first bout beginning at 5:30 p.m.
