Middle school runners share friendly competition

STURGIS — Friends and family say Charlee Bierle and Piper Ratzsch are two of the sweetest girls you could ever meet.
But, get the two sixth-grade runners on the course at a cross country meet and they are transformed to intense competitors.
Their last head-to-head matchup is today at Lead.
In their last three races, they have finished in the top three. After another competitor was moved to the Scooper varsity squad, Ratzsch won the past two races with Bierle a close second.
In the last race, Ratzsch’s margin of victory was .12 of a second.
“Before it was usually me, then Piper. Piper was usually a really long ways behind, but in the last couple of races she has really gotten up there,” Bierle said.
Bierle competes for Sturgis Williams Middle School and Ratzsch for Stagebarn Middle School. Ironically, the two are teammates on a club basketball team when they are not running cross country.
Ratzsch said she enjoys the challenge of competing against Bierle.
“I try to stay right by her and speed up when she speeds up,” Ratzsch said.
Bierle believes Ratzsch has been thinking about strategy outside race day.
“She starts behind me, so I can’t see her and then comes up to beat me at the last second,” Bierle said.
So, what has Bierle learned from the past two second-place finishes?
“I’m going for first in Lead. Instead of letting her come from behind me, I’m going to stay eye-to-eye with her so I can see her the whole way,” she said.
Ratzsch has modified her strategy knowing Bierle is gunning for her.
“This time I am going to try to get ahead sooner and sprint at the end. I think I will,” she said.
Bierle has participated in some non-competitive 5K runs with her family, but this is the first year of running competitively for Sturgis Williams Middle School.
She said she likes the mental part of running.
“I like the way it pushes you as a person and as an athlete,” she said. “Mentally it can be difficult. If you can push through a race, you can push through other things in your life.”
Ratzsch said she finds cross country super fun. Her advice to others who aren’t sure they want to run competitively is to find a goal and stick to it.
“Charlee was my goal and I got to her,” she said.
Middle school competitors run a 3K which equates to 1.86 miles.
Ratzsch’s best time is 12:21. Bierle’s best time was at the same meet at 12:22 which was on the Hart Ranch course which is mostly flat.
“I’m hoping to get it down to 11 minutes and 59 seconds, but that also depends on the course” she said.
Bierle’s mom, Billi Engelmann, said she is proud of her daughter’s accomplishments.
“This year she has really kind of blossomed. She’s actually kind of shy. She has stepped up as she has gotten more confidence,” she said.
Sara Ratzsch, Piper’s mom, said the girls are very supportive of one another and they have both realized that the other pushes them to be better.
“They almost hold each other to a higher standard,” Sara Ratzsch said.
Middle School cross country coach Scottie Bruch said the competition between Bierle and Ratzsch has been fun to watch this year.
“They are sweet girls off the course, but definitely competitive on the course,” she said.
Jennifer Scharn, cross country coach for Stagebarn Middle School, said Ratzsch has gained confidence as she has been fighting for the top spot.
“We’ve kind of fueled this friendly competition. We encouraged her to stay right on Charlee’s hip and if she had the gas to pass her right at the end,” Scharn said.
Jeremiah Ratzsch, Piper’s dad, said he has told his daughter not to save so much for the end of the race.
“She still has a little bit of a sprinter’s mentality. She likes the drama there at the end. She keeps us all anxious,” he said.
If the girls remain cross country runners, they will become teammates when they reach the Scooper varsity team.
“With the attitude they have toward each other, the will be unstoppable,” Scharn said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.