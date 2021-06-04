Mickelson Trail Marathon turns 20

DEADWOOD — The Mickelson Trail Marathon will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Deadwood after a two-year absence.
Festivities are set for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the 2020 event.
This year’s event is extra special to Wheeler and others because of that cancelation.
“We are ready to be back,” Wheeler said. “People are ready to get back and start doing things.”
Saturday events include the Kids’ Wonderful 1-kilometer run at 12:45 p.m., followed by the Mickelson Fast 5-K run at 1:30 p.m.
Both races start at the Deadwood Trailhead-Sherman Street lot and carry a $30 registration fee.
