LEAD — Lead-Deadwood sisters Winter and Nevada McMahon are doing everything they can to get ready for the upcoming snocross racing season.
They compete in the 286 Sno Series in North Dakota and Minnesota. .
Sno series action begins Thanksgiving weekend in North Dakota and will end in March. Winter and Nevada have competed in the Sno Series for three years.
Both racers attend Lead-Deadwood High School. The 16-year-old Winter is a junior; 14-year-old Nevada is a member of the ninth-grade class.
A lack of area practice facilities, plus no flat land at the McMahon residence, limit training. Most of the offseason training for Winter and Nevada comes from competing in various athletics five days per week. They also race motorcycles on the flat track in Sturgis each summer.
Winter competes in football, taekwondo, and track. She lifts weights twice a day during football season.
Nevada runs on the Golddiggers’ cross country and track teams, with weighlifting sessions included. She also participates in taekwondo.
Winter finished third in the Girls’ Division, 12th in the Pro Womens Division, and in the top 15 in the Juniors Division during last season’s Sno Series. The Pro Womens races occurred in Deadwood.
“I want to improve not just in my ranking but also in the way I ride,” Winter said in outlining her goals for this season. She added more time riding the sled would give her the best chance of reaching those goals.
Snocross racing provides constant learning opportunities. Winter said it is hard to make friendships, especially in the nationals division.
“My sister and I are trying to make a point to reach out to younger riders, but it’s safe for them to come up and talk to us and be friends, even though it is a competition,” Winter said.
Winter is riding a newer sled that she considers an improvement from previous years’ sleds. She said it includes spikes for better traction on icy surfaces.
Nevada finished fourth in the Girls’ Division, earned top-15 finishes in the Juniors Division, and claimed top-13 spots in the Pro Womens Division last season.
“I thought I did well; I definitely can improve in some spots,” Nevada said in recalling last season. “Each race is a little different.
“What I take from one race, I try improving it even though the track is a little different each time when they groom it,” Nevada said.
Goals for Nevada this season center on faster speed plus practicing jumps and corner work.
That includes longer jump distances and not hitting the jumps so she slows herself down.
“I definitely would like to place a lot higher, and do better than I did last year,” Nevada said of her other goals for 2022.
Nevada said she has learned, during the past year, how physically and mentally demanding the sport truly is.
She added she works to give herself more confidence.
Injuries have provided a barrier to Nevada’s snocross efforts.
She said she has always been able to push through and get back on the sled right away.
Part of the preparation involves seeking sponsors to help with travel and registration expenses.
Kris McMahon, the sisters’ mother, said the total cost for fuel and entry fees carries a grand total of $10,820 for nine races.
The tab for the 286 Sno Series’ seven races comes to $8,060.
Competing at the Deadwood National race will cost $1,130, with another $1,630 for the Sioux Falls National Snocross race.
Kris said the totals do not include food, hotels, sled maintenance/repairs, or pickup/trailer maintenance/ repairs, or items like safety gear.
A sled is another name for a racing snowmobile
Kris said interested individuals may email mcmahonfam68@gmail.com by Oct. 15 to see where fundraising efforts are.
She added donations will be accepted after that date.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.