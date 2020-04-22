McLaughlin reminisces about 2016 national title

WALL — Madison McLaughlin remembers everything about the 2016 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field meet that ended with her winning the women’s shot put national championship.
McLaughlin uncorked a Black Hills State University-record throw of 55 feet 8.50 inches on her final throw to secure the title. She was first going into the finals and slipped into second place before that sixth and final throw.
She recalled events being postponed at that meet in Brandenton, Fla., and having to sit and become more nervous. The competition also evoked strong memories.
“I was the last competitor to go,” said McLaughlin, who was second during that stage. “Going from second back into first, and just the reaction of the crowd.”
Assistant coach Scott Walkinshaw filmed McLaughlin’s final attempt. She occasionally watches it to bring back those memories.
One of those centers around head coach Seth Mischke, who McLaughlin remembered as not being very sentimental. “In that moment afterward, he gave me a great big hug,” she said.
McLaughlin visualized certain things before that final throw. They included someone else besting her before she came back and made that big effort.
“I could always tell if I was going to have a good throw by how it came off my hand,” McLaughlin said. She could not really see where the shot put landed because of the western sun, but the crowd reaction let her know the throw was really good.
Rapid City’s Rushmore Plaza Civic Center had a poster featuring that final throw. McLaughlin’s grandparents were in the background watching the effort.
That title highlighted McLaughlin’s time at Black Hills State, but other memories remain to this day.
“It was just the way everyone made me feel there,” she said. “All the training sessions, and coaches, and even all the other (Yellow Jacket) teams being really supportive of each other.”
Another highlight occurred in 2016, when Spearfish hosted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference meet and the women’s team finished second.
McLaughlin graduated from Black Hills State in December 2016 and earned a degree in physical education, plus a minor in health and coaching. She student taught that fall in the Wall school system.
An opportunity to substitute teach presented itself, which she did in English and social studies. That gave her experience in a classroom setting, and she was encouraged to apply for a science teaching position.
McLaughlin currently teaches middle school science, elementary computers, and some physical education. She also coaches junior high volleyball and is an assistant girls’ basketball coach. Her fulltime teaching in Wall started in the fall of 2017.
How different would McLaughlin’s college memories have been without a national title? “I think, overall, they would have been fairly similar,” she said.
McLaughlin said people in Spearfish or Black Hills State would not have treated her any differently.
“There are bigger things in life than just your athletics,” McLaughlin said in referring to the current COVID-19 pandemic that has closed schools and canceled all events. “I feel so bad for all the athletes that can’t compete now, but it is something that you can move on from.”
When she was a senior, she motivated herself by having the number “55” everywhere as a reminder of her shot put distance goal. “It’s actually still written in my car,” she said.
Senior year was a “now or never” proposition for McLaughlin as far as achieving goals was concerned. She sought a school psychologist to help with mental and visual work, which she had never done before.
“You enter the gym in a different manner,” she said in describing the results. “You’ve got to set an example and really try to work your hardest, because you never know when it’s going to be your last track meet or workout.”
Schools are currently challenged by teachers and students not being able to see each other every day. Zoom meetings take the place of typical classroom sessions.
McLaughlin said the parents are really supportive, and almost all students enjoy internet access. She added the most difficult adjustment centers on teachers and students not being able to have that daily contact with one another.
“I try to make it as normal as possible,” McLaughlin said in describing a typical day. That includes taking morning walks on the family farm 15-20 miles outside of Wall.
She checks her emails and holds Zoom meetings until around 1 p.m. A day finishes one or two hours later.
Life lessons from Black Hills State days serve McLaughlin well.
“I really try to preach to all my kids to live in the moment,” she said. “Never take for granted what you’ve got now, because in an instant it can change.”
Another Wall native, Kyla Sawvell, has enjoyed success at Black Hills State in the throwing events. McLaughlin is happy for the person she has known for a long time.
McLaughlin has words of advice for athletes struggling with losing their senior seasons.
“You’ll get through it,” she said. “Continue to take in every moment. Live it to the fullest, because you never know when something like this could happen again.”
