Martin honored at state wrestling tournament for 25 years of coaching

SIOUX FALLS — Joel Martin, Spearfish assistant wrestling coach was recognized for 25 years of coaching by the South Dakota High School Activities Association Feb. 24, at the state wresting tournament in Sioux Falls.
“I am very grateful of the athletes, coaches, administration, and community of Spearfish that I have gotten to be a part of the last 25 years. They have helped create a great experience for me,” said Joel Martin. “It is a very special thing to see our young athletes grow into extraordinary women and men through sports, and I feel fortunate that I get to be one of the people to help them along their journey. I would like again, to thank my wife (Tammi) and son (Duncan) for their understanding and support through the years, couldn’t do it without them. Go Spartans!”
Taylor Graveman, a member of the Spearfish girls’ wrestling team said Coach Martin helps other wrestlers and helps them reach their potential.
“Coach Martin has been a wonderful coach not just for me, but for all of the kids that he has coached throughout the years. He is always willing to help me no matter what it is and he has always pushed me to the maximum in whatever we are doing. I am honored for him to be my coach and I’m excited for one more amazing year with him,” Graveman said.
The bio read at the ceremony said, “Joel Martin was born and raised in Valley City, N.D. He graduated from Valley City State University in 1997 with a degree in physical education and minors in history and coaching. He began his coaching career in Valley City in 1996 helping with the football programs. He began teaching and coaching in Spearfish in 1997 as the head middle school wrestling coach, and as a assistant varsity wrestling coach, where he has been for the last 25 years. In that time, he has helped coach 57 state place winners, 12 individual state champions, and placed as a team in the state tournament three times. He has also coached football at Spearfish for 18 years, and was an assistant coach on the 2003 State AA Championship team. Joel’s greatest memory was being a part of the first Girls State Wrestling Championship in South Dakota and Spearfish High School history last season. Joel would like to thank his wife, Tammi and son, Duncan for all of their understanding and support through the years.”
