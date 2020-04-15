Marla Sproul’s gym journey spans many miles

SPEARFISH — Marla Sproul’s gymnastics journey has taken her from Moorcroft, Wyo., to Spearfish, and back ... and back again ... and back again, ad infinitum.
The 18-year-old Moorcroft resident started competing in gymnastics 10 years ago, including the last eight at Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.
Sproul drove from Moorcroft to Spearfish and back again for five years to attend workouts. She did so three or four days per week.
“It can be kind of a lot,” she said. “You have to do a lot of homework in the car, that sort of thing.”
Her love of gymnastics played a huge role in her staying with the five-year schedule. This love extended to her coaches and all of her teammates.
“My mom (Annie) put me in gymnastics when I was about 2,” Sproul said while recalling her beginnings in the sport. “I’m an only child, so she wanted me to be able to kind of make friends.”
Her earliest memories centered on belonging to a dance team as well as gymnastics. “I remember a dance like that, and I kind of dressed up as like a little rubber duck,” she said.
Sproul attended a couple of gymnastics clubs in Gillette before coming to Spearfish. What led her here?
“I kind of heard about Phil and Chris’ (Summers) coaching,” Sproul said. “I was really excited to meet them.
“I heard that they had coached upper levels, so that was kind of something I was interested in.”
Sproul said she improved a lot once she started coming to Spearfish. She added the coaches knew what to do to help her.
Her floor exercises routine improved to the point where it became one of her favorite events.
“They worked really hard with me on all of the events,” Sproul said of the Summers. “On floor (exercises), I guess I had a lot of room for improvement.”
She enjoyed attending some of the bigger meets over the years. They included Las Vegas, Nev.; and Arizona, where team members got to see more athletes.
Bigger meets like that may create extra pressure for a gymnast. Sproul said it was a matter of taking more time to prepare mentally.
“A lot of times, I’ll take really deep breaths and kind of tell myself, ‘I’ve done this before in practice,’” she said. “I’ll be OK; my coaches are there for me, that sort of thing.”
Sproul has learned valuable life lessons such as doing things independently. She also enjoyed having teammates to support her.
Striving for goals, and working for what she wants, are two of the other life lessons gymnas tics has taught her.
“I really enjoy competing,” Sproul said in describing the sport’s appeal to her. “It’s really fun to be able to go out there and show everybody what you’ve been working on.”
She said gymnastics is a really mental sport.
“You know your body can do something, but sometimes it’s really hard to be able to tell your brain, ‘Yeah, I can do this,’” she added.
Sproul’s final high school meet was last month in Casper, Wyo.
“I was the only 18-year-old in my Level 7 age group,” she said. “So I got to stand up there and they gave me all the medals.”
She would have competed at the state meet, but the COVID-19 pandemic shelved those plans.
“I was pretty upset,” she recalled. “I was really looking forward to being able to go and compete one last time.”
Her future plans include attending the University of Wyoming after graduating high school with an associate degree in science. She would like to become a veterinarian.
Sproul does not really envision gymnastics in her future now but will likely keep working out.
“It was a really happy time,” Sproul said of her years in the sport. “Under whatever kind of mood I was in before I got to the gym, it would always cheer me up.”
