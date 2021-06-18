Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament July 3

SPEARFISH — The 20th annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at noon, Saturday, July 3, at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
The cost is $110 per person, and includes: 18 holes of golf (scramble format) with cart, gift, drink ticket, steak tip dinner, team pictures, music, pin and team prizes, and a s silent auction
The social hour begins at 7 p.m., dinner is at 8 p.m., and music starts at 9 p.m.
For the non-player, $20 per person includes: social hour, dinner, and reception.
In August 2000, the Larscheid family experienced a great tragedy when Mark Larscheid’s life was cut short in an automobile accident in Spearfish Canyon.
Born and raised in South Dakota, Mark and his wife Mary, raised their children, Shane, Summer and Slade. Mark was a loving husband and father, gifted teacher, dedicated coach and friend.
Also, a talented athlete, in 1969, Mark set the South Dakota state high school track and field record when he ran the 110-meter hurdles in 14.1 seconds.
Mark’s record still stands to this day.
In the fall of 2009, Mark was inducted posthumously into the Black Hills State University Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements in track and football for the Yellow Jackets.
In an effort to celebrate Mark’s life, the family has organized the 20th Annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament. The proceeds benefit the Black Hills State University track and field program in the form of an annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Scholarship.
For more information call or text Mary at (605) 641-9899, or email her at mlizlars@gmail.com.
