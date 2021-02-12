SPEARFISH — Spearfish used 38 points from Stella Marcus to defeat Custer 61-54 in a varsity girls’ basketball game played Thursday evening at the Spearfish High School gym.
“Stella (Marcus) was amazing tonight. She played her guts out on offense,” Spearfish head coach Eric Lappe said.
Lappe added the Spartans’ transition defense prevented the team from winning by a larger margin. and he credited Custer for connecting on 3-point field goals.
Spearfish (6-10) stormed out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 32-25 halftime advantage. Marcus accounted for 20 of the Spartans’ points.
Anna Engen connected from inside to put Spearfish ahead 34-25 early in the third period. She added another close-range basket as the Spartans led 39-27.
Custer (7-9) responded with a 9-1 run.
Allyson Cass netted two free throws as the Wildcats sliced the margin to 40-36. Spearfish led 42-36 at the break.
The Wildcats trailed 44-41 early in the fourth. Marcus’ 3-point field goal capped a 10-0 run that put Spearfish ahead 54-41 midway through the frame.
Maddi Doren added eight points for the Spartans. Erin Rotert contributed seven points.
Custer received 15 points from Kellyn Kortemeyer and 13 points from Alice Sedlacek.
“What was working best, was when I was passing it to my teammates. They knew they were open,” Marcus said in reflecting on the contest. She added they also helped well on defense.
The 38 points is the most Marcus has ever scored in a game. She made 10 of 20 field goal attempts and was 16 of 20 from the free throw line.
“When we pass the ball around so much and you’re in the motion to shoot the ball,” Marcus said when asked what worked well from a shooting standpoint. “It’s in motion, so it feels right to shoot it.”
Marcus agreed it was a matter of reacting on the court, as opposed to thinking and then reacting. “When I don’t think about it, it just goes in the flow more,” she said.
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
