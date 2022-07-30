Madie Donovan reflects on national soccer title

SPEARFISH — Madie Donovan’s high school soccer resume now includes being part of a national championship team.
Donovan played defensive midfielder on the South Dakota United Dynamo under-16 squad that defeated the Texas Renegades 5-0 in the National Cup Finals title game July 18 in Denver, Colo.
“It was a very happy experience for all of us, especially winning back to back,” said Donovan, who will be a sophomore at Spearfish High School this fall.
Donovan was the only Spartan on this year’s roster. Five team members represented Pierre, with three players coming from North Dakota, two from Aberdeen, two from Gillette (Wyo.), and one from Rapid City.
Harrisburg’s Amber Briden and Aberdeen’s Zamani Peters coached the squad, which plays two or three outdoor tournaments each summer. Membership on the squad was tryout-based.
“I basically just wanted to help my team out,” Donovan said of her tournament aims. “Because I’m a defensive midfielder, it’s basically just trying to control the middle and then stop the other team on transition.”
Donovan said she wanted to work on her free kicks and helping out the defensive line, from an individual standpoint. She added communication is vital because only three players are in the back row.
She said she may have learned more about being more of a leader in the midfield, along with increased confidence with the ball. Her mindset may include being more attack-minded, Donovan added.
Pre-game tournament preparation found Donovan doing the same things she does before high school games.
The United Dynamo played at the All-American Cup Tournament in Blaine, Minn., June 10-12. South Dakota edged DASC 06 Girls from Sioux Falls 3-2 in the championship game.
Chicago, Ill., hosted the Midwest Regional Cup for U.S. Club Soccer from June 17 through 20. The United Dynamo won all five of its games: 5-0 over Iowa, 7-0 and 7-0 over Pennsylvania, and 5-1 and 1-0 over Minnesota. Donovan scored a total of three goals.
South Dakota started 2-0-1 in pool play at the National Cup Finals. The United Dynamo downed New Jersey 12-0, tied the Florida Kraze 1-1, and defeated Massachusetts 5-1.
The United Dynamo shut out the Florida Elite 7-0 in the semifinals before taming the Renegades. Donovan scored a total of two goals in the five-game tournament.
What are Donovan’s fondest memories from that time, especially the national tournament?
“Winning is a really fun part of it, but also being able to hang out with friends you don’t usually see because, obviously, we don’t all live in the same spot,” she said.
She said the competition caliber is similar to what she sees at the high school level.
Donovan sees this experience helping her leadership skills as she progresses in her high school career. She agreed her style is to lead by example.
She listed her goals for the upcoming high school season as the team improving its record from 2021, with the biggest ambition winning a state title. Spearfish finished 11-4 last season and reached the second round of the class AA playoffs.
