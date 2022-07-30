Madie Donovan reflects on national soccer title

The spoils of victory for the South Dakota United Dynamo under-16 girls’ soccer team include medals and the championship trophy. Spearfish’s Madie Donovan displays them all. Photo courtesy Jenny Donovan

SPEARFISH — Madie Donovan’s high school soccer resume now includes being part of a national championship team.

Donovan played defensive midfielder on the South Dakota United Dynamo under-16 squad that defeated the Texas Renegades 5-0 in the National Cup Finals title game July 18 in Denver, Colo.

