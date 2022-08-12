STURGIS — Wednesday’s AMA Supermoto National Championships event at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds featured riders from many states plus a few foreign nations including Australia.
Bronson Pearce was part of the California representation. The 26-year-old Bakersfield resident entered the Open Pro class.
“I’ve been riding dirt bikes since I was 3 years old,” Pearce said. “I started racing at 5 years old.” He has raced professionally for seven years.
Pearce’s father Rick raced different genres of motorcycles on a professional level. Bronson decided to “keep pushing the issue” and started in the American Flat Track series.
Many riders have clear memories of when they first started.
“I remember being on a PW, and I always remember hitting the tabletop and ‘Yeah, look, no footers,’” Bronson said.
He said he feels more comfortable on a bike the older he becomes and the more riding time he gains.
Bronson’s season to date includes fifth place at the First National event. He claims California state supermoto championships in 2018 and 2019.
He does not have to adjust his riding style too much between flat track and supermoto disciplines. “Honestly, I feel like I can ride my supermoto bike just like a motocross bike,” Bronson said.
Bronson has visited the city for “Streets of Sturgis” motocross races in 2018 and 2019.
“I just love racing motorcycles, man,” Bronson said when describing what keeps bringing him back to Sturgis. The history really appeals to him, with Mt. Rushmore standing out.
Bronson uses a CRF 450 Honda cycle for super motocross and had to make some adjustments.
“We had to put wheels and suspension and a sloper clutch in it,” he said. An oversized front brake also adds stopping power.
“Just last the whole race without getting tired, and win them,” Bronson said in describing his goals.
Family feeling appeals most to Bronson in the racing world.
“There are all these guys around here that I never would have met if I wasn’t racing,” he said. “We all help each other out when we need it.”
Bronson’s biggest challenge centers on travel, with high gas prices and many flights seemingly, as he put it, “going sideways.”
Future race plans include an American Flat Track Castle Rock TT event this weekend in Washington state.
Rick has influenced Bronson the most from a racing perspective. Bronson also watches the style of European racers for something he may use when the need arises.
Body position, form, and elbow placement are some of the things Bronson watches while observing other racers.
“They are more of a road-racey style,” Bronson said in describing European racers. “Supermoto over here is kind of tighter. They’re more road-racey and leaning off the bike and things like that.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.