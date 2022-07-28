Long Valley steer roper keeps family tradition

Denton Good of Long Valley is in the midst of a 5.7-second steer wrestling go-round Tuesday afternoon. He is the youngest Good family member currently competing in this event.

 Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

DEADWOOD — Denton Good and his horse leave the chute to begin a steer wrestling run Tuesday morning. He dismounts the horse, grabs the steerhorns, and uses his leverage to force the steer’s shoulders to the ground 5.7 seconds later.

Good is a multi-generation steer roper from Long Valley, S.D., who was very familiar with his draw.

