Long Valley steer roper keeps family tradition

DEADWOOD — Denton Good and his horse leave the chute to begin a steer wrestling run Tuesday morning. He dismounts the horse, grabs the steerhorns, and uses his leverage to force the steer’s shoulders to the ground 5.7 seconds later.
Good is a multi-generation steer roper from Long Valley, S.D., who was very familiar with his draw.
“I won the rodeo on that steer in Interior,” he said.
The name of Good is very familiar to South Dakota steer wrestling fans.
The entire family competed in this event, and Denton began doing this at a young age.
Good, 18, is in his first year of having a PRCA professional card.
He is coming off a high school season in which he won the South Dakota state crown, placed sixth at the national finals, and is using this year to gain future experience.
“My dad, uncle and brother all have PRCA cards,” Denton Good said. Uncle Darin and father Allen have Gold cards, which a person earns upon 20 years of PRCA membership.
Good has reached the semifinals in Cheyenne, Wyo., and claimed top honors in Sidney, Neb., this season.
Tuesday’s slack also included Denton Good’s brother Carson, who turned in a time of 13.9 seconds. That experience is particularly gratifying to Denton.
“Not everyone gets to do this with his brother,” Denton said. “We both haze for one another and practice together.”
A hazer runs his horse on the opposite side of a steer wrestler and helps position the steer in the wrestler’s prime spot.
Denton Good outlined his goals. “They are just to make smooth runs and make checks if we can,” he said.
How about when he is in the box just before a run? “I see the start and try to make the smoothest run possible,” Good said.
“Steer wrestlers always pump each other up,” Good said in explaining the event’s appeal to him. “They are always rooting for the next guys.”
Travel marks one of the biggest challenges for Good. He also cited getting the horse to feel good and in the proper position.
“It’s historic and a cool rodeo,” Good said in describing the Days of ’76, which he has attended as a spectator for many years. “It’s awesome that my first year here (competing) is the 100th.”
He has entered an estimated 50 rodeos since January. Gordon and Burwell, Neb., immediately follow Deadwood on Good’s schedule.
Good is a professional, but steer wrestling is not his only income source.
He also works on the family ranch, conducts auctions, shoes horses, and drives a truck.
