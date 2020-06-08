WALL — Sturgis and Belle Fourche High School Rodeo club members opened their season at the Wall Regional Rodeo, held June 5-7. Top photo: Sturgis’ Clint Donaldson collected 63 points on this saddle bronc riding effort Saturday. Right photo: Acelyn Brink of Belle Fourche competes in the breakaway roping event on Saturday and finished with a no time. Turn to Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer for final results.
