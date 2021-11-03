SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson and Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales earned Boys’ High School Cross Country All-American honors from the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association, Monday.
Clarkson earned a spot on the first team after winning the state Class A individual title. Urdiales received Honorable Mention status after earning runner-up honors in the Class AA boys’ division at state.
Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens also received first-team honors. He won the Class AA boys’ title at state.
Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin was named to the Honorable Mention squad. He finished third in the Class AA boys’ division at state.
Custer’s Karen Karim received the Circle of Champions Coach of the Year honors. The Wildcats earned the state A girls’ team title, and the boys’ squad earned runner-up honors.
Four Sioux Falls runners received All-American honors in the girls’ division.
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie and Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge were placed on the first team; they finished one-two in the Class AA girls’ division at state. Libby Castelli (third in girls’ Class AA division at state) and Ruth Pardy (fourth at state) of O’Gorman received Honorable Mention status.
In addition, O’Gorman and Lincoln placed first and second, respectively, in the Class AA girls’ division at state.
The association also released its Academic All-State list. Spearfish runners Max Ensor, Halle Fjelland, Finn Hamilton, and William Williams were among those honors.
Seniors qualify if they are in cross country for at least three years, carry a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00-point scale), and receive nomination from their head coach.
