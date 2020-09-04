Local golf teams compete in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Spearfish and Sturgis Brown boys’ high school boys’ golf teams competed Thursday, at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.
The Spartans won team honors with a team total score of 160.
Results follow.
Team standings: 1. Spearfish 160, 2. RC Central 166, 3. RC Stevens 179, 4. St. Thomas More 202, and 5. Sturgis Brown 222
Spearfish individual scores: Sam Grout 38, Dane Burghduff 39, Jack Hight 41, Josh Sunsted 42, Charlie Rasmussen 33, and Trey Wood 50
Sturgis Brown individual scores: Carter Kirk 49, Reeve Ross 53, Colten Matthews 56, Teryn Zembroski 64, and Chayton Peterson 79
