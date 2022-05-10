SPEARFISH — Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood middle school archers competed at the National archery tournament, April 29-30, in Sandy, Utah.
Spearfish’s Elyse Bloom finished 10th in the girls ninth-grade division, and Lorie Kolb finished seventh in the girls’ seventh-grade division.
“Our team really grew this year. We kept getting better and better all along. I am so proud of these kids who are willing to get up and come to school at 7 a.m. to practice,” said Dale Singer, the Spartans archery coach. “Their dedication really shows. I would also mention that over 90 percent of our team were on the Honor Roll. They are great students as well. We are looking forward to an even better year when we start back up in November.”
How the Spartan archers finished overall at nationals follows.
3-D tournament: Elyse Bloom finished 10th for ninth grade girls, Lorie Kolb finished seventh for seventh grade girls, Levi Poling finished 10th for eighth grade boys, Izzy Wendt finished 27th for eighth grade girls.
Bullseye Tournament: Lorie Kolb finished 23rd for seventh grade girls, Izzy Wendt finished 52nd for eighth grade girls, andAlison Cooper finished 56th for seventh grade girls.
In its inaugural year, the Lead-Deadwood Middle School Archery Club had Dylan Vincent, who shot a 263 out of 300, to put her in 26th place for seventh grade girls.
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Archery Archery Club Coach Kelly Singer said Vincent increased her score by 16 points from state to nationals.
“I am very happy to get an archery program up and running for our middle school students this year,” Singer said. “I would like to see our numbers increase next year and eventually open the club up to high school students as well.
Singer added, “I am proud of the kids that get up and shoot each week before school starts and I am extremely happy with Dylan shooting so well in her first year as an archer.”
