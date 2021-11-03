Little Digger Gym Ratz brings sports to K-6 students

LEAD — The youngest athletes in Lead-Deadwood are excited about the newest opportunity to play ball with the Little Digger Gym Ratz.
The Little Digger Gym Ratz is an independently run program that is run under the umbrella of the Handley Recreation Center, which provides opportunities for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to play basketball and volleyball.
This program started with a girls’ basketball component earlier this month, and volunteers hosted a parent meeting earlier this week for boys who are interested in playing boys’ basketball. The boys’ basketball season will start Nov. 11 and run until Christmas break.
Stephanie Weigand, who started the Little Digger Gym Ratz along with her sister, Lacey Rigge, said she wanted to give students in elementary school an opportunity to learn how to play basketball early.
“It encompasses kindergarten through sixth grade primarily because those are ages that the school doesn’t have a team for at this time,” she said. “I know the Deadwood Rec Center in the past has done stuff with this as well. Last year with COVID it was really crazy. But my sister and I decided to start something for the community as a whole, trying to get them started young and get it so the kids have something to do and have a safe place to do it.”
The group is formed under the umbrella of the Handley Recreation Center, in order to use the Handley’s non-profit status to secure funding opportunities and donations. Currently the girls’ basketball team practices at the Lead-Deadwood High School, and when boys’ basketball starts Weigand said she expects them to practice after school at the Deadwood Recreation Center.
The Little Digger Gym Ratz has grown to include seven volunteer board members and at least four volunteer coaches so far. All coaches, Weigand said, are required to have a background check. For the girls’ basketball season, Weigand said about 20 kids in fourth through sixth grade joined, and they are hoping for that many or more boys to play in the next season. The group works with the Spearfish league to play and organize games.
“On Saturdays they set up games for us,” Weigand said. “They provide refs and space and we come and bring our team, and we play whatever team is in that rotation for that Saturday. It gives the girls a lot of ball time, a lot of time on the court.”
When the boys’ basketball season is finished right before Christmas, Weigand said they will start right back up again with kindergarten through third-grade girls’ and boys’ basketball. That program will include two Saturdays in January when players from the Lead-Deadwood High School basketball teams will host camps to work with the kids and teach them the game.
“We will just get them familiar with basketball and have some fun with them,” she said.
In addition to basketball, Weigand said the Little Digger Gym Ratz will have a girls volleyball team in the spring. That season will start around February or March, and Weigand said she hopes to join the Sturgis league for games.
