Lester fondly recalls 2011 title season

DEADWOOD — Kayla Lester emerged as a double champion from the 2011 state A track meet, but her fondest memories center on the team.
“We’re not a very big team,” said Lester, who won the girls’ shot put and discus titles that year as a Lead-Deadwood High School junior. “But the team that did get to go to state, we’re pretty close and tight-knit.”
Lester recorded a throw of 122 feet, 0 inches to earn the discus title. Her best effort in the shot put covered 40-2.25.
Her most significant goals that season centered on finishing in the top three at state and recording personal bests.
Securing two state titles created two sets of emotions for Lester. The discus title truly shocked her.
“It was one of the best throws I’ve ever done,” she recalled while not really thinking so in the moment. “It was a good spin, and honestly, I thought I had lost control and scratched it.”
Kayla’s father Rob caught her eye and signaled for her to not move. She eventually got the mark.
“For shot put, it was just kind of a job well done,” she said. “I did the best that I could, and it happened to work out for me that year.”
Lester said her training was more focused in 2011 than in the previous two years.
“I loved competing, but a lot of it was social and fun,” she said in describing 2009 and 2010.
Lester and her father started talking about college and the future before that 2011 campaign. “He said my marks previously could be much improved if I really focused,” she said of their conversations.
Training for the discus event was all about weight distribution and momentum. Shot put training centered on torque and power.
“You build both of them in both throws, but for discus, there’s a lot more focus on footwork and technicality,” she continued. “In shot put, you really have to build that power to get it across the ring and get all of your power into it.”
Lester most enjoyed the experience and social aspect. She keeps in contact with throwers of both sexes.
What gave Lester the biggest challenge, besides the occasional weather?
“I was probably my own worst enemy at times,” she said. “Being a competitor, you kind of build walls and your own blockades sometimes when you don’t really mean to.”
She worked on that a lot as a junior and senior, trying to “let those things go.”
Lester qualified for state in both events as a senior. She placed in the top two in both instances.
“I felt pretty good about my senior year even though I got second,” Lester said. She added great competitors bested her in 2012, and she did what she could in the throwing ring.
Lester said things culminated when she returned home and served as an assistant coach. People knew her name, and she said it was cool to be recognized like that. She agreed it helped her forge her own identity.
“It kind of gave me a boost of confidence into college as well,” said Lester, who went to the University of South Dakota (USD) after her 2012 high school graduation.
She remembered her high school track days as being a lot of fun. Track teams are larger than others and are also coed.
“There are more of us. We got to be together, compete, and cheer on. That was one of the biggest things,” she said. “Everything was about cheering everyone else on.”
Tony Biesiot coached the Golddigger throwers and dealt in honesty, according to Lester. She also credited her father with helping her learn.
Lester spent two years at USD and graduated as a massage therapist from a Las Vegas, Nev., school. She is a licensed massage therapist in Deadwood.
She briefly worked as an assistant track coach last season but was unable to do so this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would really like to continue into next year,” Lester said.
The lessons she has learned in track — especially with body mechanics and weight distribution — are helping Lester a lot with her current career.
“It’s how I position myself to make sure that I’m not injuring myself as a therapist,” she said.
