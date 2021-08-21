Leading Ladies Marathon set for Sunday

SPEARFISH — Spearfish will host the 17th annual Leading Ladies’ Marathon and half marathon this Sunday, Aug. 22. Both races begin at 6 a.m.
The full marathon will span 26.2 miles and start at Lead Country Club. Runners must be at least 16 years of age, and the maximum time limit is seven hours.
Highway 14A just north of Savoy is the starting line for the 13.1-mile half marathon.
Both races will wind their way down Spearfish Canyon. Moss-draped spruce, marsh grass areas, and cabins are some of the sights along the way.
The Roughlock Falls area includes limestone cliffs spanning roughly six stories in height.
“We are going to have the best event you can have in these times,” event creator and director Elaine Doll-Dunn said. “Everybody has fun.”
Between 350 and 360 have registered, but that number is dropping. “Mostly because of the smoke in the air, the doctors won’t let them run,” Doll-Dunn added.
Runners may pick up their packets at the Holiday Inn Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Those wishing to sign up may also do so at that time; there will be no race-day registration.
“We’re not going to wear masks that much, and we’re not asking that they run 6 feet apart,” Doll-Dunn said. Those protocols, and others, were in place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s races will bear the motto “Be the Change” originally attributed to Mahatma Ghandi. Doll-Dunn said in explaining the motto, “I think it’s time for us to change.”
Male runners will compete in this year’s marathon because many other Boston Marathon qualifying events have been cancelled. Doll-Dunn said 17 men will run in the marathon.
One of the entrants in the women’s marathon field will attempt to qualify for the Olympic qualifying run. That requires her to turn in a time before attempting to qualify.
Doll-Dunn said this runner will be at the head of the line and has her trainers to take care of her.
Buses for the marathon leave the Holiday Inn at 4 a.m. Sunday and City Park at 4:15 p.m. The half-marathon buses depart Holiday Inn at 4:15 a.m., and City Park at 4:30 a.m.
