Leading Ladies Marathon set for Sunday

SPEARFISH — Spearfish will host the 16th annual Leading Ladies Marathon this Sunday, Aug. 23. Both races are set to begin at 6 a.m.
The full marathon will span 26.2 miles and begin at Lead Country Club. Runners must be at least 16 years of age, and the maximum time limit is seven hours.
Highway 14A just north of Savoy is the starting line for the 13.1-mile half marathon.
Both races will wind their way down Spearfish Canyon. Moss-draped spruce, marsh grass areas, and cabins are some of the sights along the way.
The Roughlock Falls area includes limestone cliffs spanning roughly six stories in height.
Runners may pick up their packets from 5-7 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Event creator and director Elaine Doll-Dunn said roughly 300 people have registered for the weekend, but that number could easily increase.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted numerous areas of daily life, and this year’s event will be a bit different because of that. However, Doll-Dunn said, the overall mood is one of ecstasy.
“People are so happy that something that is traditional is still happening,” Doll-Dunn said. “Everyone is pitching in to make this happen.”
This year’s event will have the motto “2020: The Perfect Vision.”
Male runners will join the field this year, as many Boston Marathon-qualifying races have been canceled. That is only one of the modifications to this year’s event.
Participants are to wear masks on the bus, in the starting area, and after they finish — but not while running. A drop bag vehicle will be available at both events.
Buses will leave the Holiday Inn at 4 a.m. Marathon buses leave City Park at 4:15, with the half-marathon buses to depart at 4:30.
Social distancing protocols limit bus capacity to 25. Local runners are asked to provide their own ride.
Registering, and pick up the packet, requires adherence to social distancing guidelines. Participants are asked to congregate in small groups only.
Vendor booths will not be available at this year’s event.
Groups of 25 runners will start the race at five-minute intervals. They are asked to run no more than two abreast as much as possible.
No food will be provided at the aid stations. Glove-wearing volunteers will pour beverages.
Finishers are to pick up their medal at a finish line table. Bottled water and pre-packaged food will be available at the finish.
