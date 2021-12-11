SPEARFISH — The Leading Ladies Marathon is under new ownership.
A five-member private group, led by Michael Albin, officially purchased the event from creator and organizer Elaine Doll-Dunn earlier this week. Ron Holso, Becky Holso, Krista Mallams, and David Mallams are the other members.
Doll-Dunn said she tends to worry about this event all year, and her physician advised her to give it up.
“It’s time for it to grow bigger, and I think that can happen now,” Doll-Dunn said.
Albin is no stranger to the Leading Ladies event, as he was the first male to run in it a few years ago. Doll-Dunn also assisted him as he learned about directing races.
He directs the Sundance-to-Spearfish Marathon, which uses part of the same course as the Leading Ladies event. Albin has directed the former event for three years.
“She has helped guide me through pitfalls and things that come up during race directing,” Albin said of the help Doll-Dunn has provided him. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve been in constant contact.”
Doll-Dunn approached Albin and his business partners about taking over this race. The sale included all race assets and personal property, including certification. Neither party would divulge the transaction price.
“I’ve always been very passionate about giving back to the community, especially the running community,” Albin said. “Having Sundance and Leading Ladies just adds an extra item to help runners within the Black Hills.”
Keeping the Leading Ladies Marathon legacy going particularly appeals to Albin. He recalled Doll-Dunn ran her first marathon despite not thinking she could.
“It’s really all about the passion behind running, and seeing those runners cross the finish line just really warms your heart for me, anyway,” Albin said.
“It’s a very fast race when it comes to races within South Dakota,” Albin said in further describing the race’s legacy. “Bringing in people from across the country and across the world to run and see the beautiful Black Hills.”
As for the 2022 event, Albin anticipates keeping things as they are and seeing what happens.
“Once the permits have been approved, we’re still looking for that mid-August time,” Albin said.
He added the city of Spearfish have supported these events with open arms.
Doll-Dunn owns a business called Leading Ladies. She gives speeches, sells books, and operates a clothing line. Those interests were not part of the sale: just the race.
“I started this marathon not to make money, but to make a difference,” Doll-Dunn said. “That was demonstrated to me every year of the 17 years of the wonderful, wonderful women who came, and whose lives were changed because they realized they could do something that they didn’t know they could do.”
The Leading Ladies is the lone all-female full marathon in the United States, said Doll-Dunn.
“I would love to have seen 1,000 women running down the Canyon, but 500 is pretty dang good,” she added.
One of the biggest changes centered on male runners entering this event.
“I did that simply for the COVID situation,” Doll-Dunn said, adding men could not qualify for Boston because of cancellation of qualifying events.
Doll-Dunn’s future plans include writing, giving speeches, doing a lot of travel.
She plans to work with Albin’s group and continue being the face of the Leading Ladies Marathon.
She thanked the community for its support and said Spearfish really impresses visitors.
