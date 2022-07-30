DEADWOOD — Saddle bronc riding and bull riding leadership changed hands at Thursday’s second PRCA Rodeo performance at the Days of ’76, held at the Days of ’76 grounds.
Wyatt Casper of Miami, Texas, collected 87 points on the saddle bronc named ‘Gangster’ to take over the lead in this event.
He was one of five Thursday night riders to claim top-five status heading into the weekend.
Deer Lodge, Mont., saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks scored 86 points on the bronc named ‘Best Friend’ and holds the second spot. Melstone, Mont., rider Sage Newman (84.5 points on ‘Painted Fire’); Rocky Mountain, Alberta, rider Ben T. Anderson (84 on ‘Book Club); and Goondiwindi, Australia, rider Jake Finlay (83.5 on ‘Pickle Juice’) round out the top five.
The bull riding lead goes to Fort Scott, Kan., rider Trey Holston. He collected 86.5 points on the bull named ‘Demon Diamonds’ to take the lead.
Rodeo leaders following Thursday’s second performance follow.
1 (tie) Dean Thompson (Altamont, Utah) 85 points
1 (tie) Rocker Shane Steiner (Weatherford, Texas) 85
3 Kody Lamb (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 80
4 Clay Stone (Blackfoot, Idaho) 79
5 Donny Proffit (Diamondville, Wyo.) 77
6 Jacek Lane Frost (Browns Valley, Calif.) 74
1 Tyler Pearson (Atoka, Okla.) 8.0 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Kalane Anders (Bayard, Neb.) 8.6 on two
3 Gage Hesse (Keenesburg, Colo.) 8.8 on two
4 Shane Frey (Duncan, Okla.) 9.2 on two
5 Ryan Nettle (Goldthwaite, Texas) 9.3 on two
6 Marc Joiner (Loranger, La.) 9.4 on two
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.