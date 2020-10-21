LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball squad dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Douglas, Tuesday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym. Scores were 25-20, 25-17, and 25-21.
“I thought they did a really good job of keeping their positivity up,” Golddiggers’ assistant coach Brooke Kappen said. “They never got down on themselves or each other, and they had a ton of fun.”
Allison Mollman served an ace as Lead-Deadwood forged a 2-2 tie in the first game. Douglas moved ahead 16-12 before the Golddiggers gained side out; Mollman’s serving ace cut the margin to 16-14.
The visiting Patriots built a 21-17 lead on Gracie Chapman’s serving ace and went on to the 25-20 win.
Douglas stormed ahead 6-1 in the second game when Savannah Gray served three consecutive aces.
Jayna Prince recorded an attacking kill to give the Golddiggers side out and bring them to within 15-11. Another attacking kill by Prince helped Lead-Deadwood stay within 20-13, but Douglas went on to win 25-17.
Lead-Deadwood used a Mollman serving ace to forge a 3-3 tie in the third game. The teams traded side outs before the Golddiggers tallied three straight points for a 7-5 edge.
Pearl Taylor’s serving ace enabled the Patriots to lead 14-13. Kailee Bertrand served an ace as Lead-Deadwood claimed the upper hand, at 17-16.
A five-point run propelled Douglas to a 21-18 advantage on its way to the 25-21 triumph and match victory.
“We were able to get a lot more touches on our blocks,” Kappen said of the improvements Lead-Deadwood made from its most recent match (a four-game loss to Sturgis on Oct. 15) to this one. She added that improvement against Douglas made it easier for the back row to receive passes.
Kappen said that, overall, the Golddiggers did well in areas like setting, receiving serves, and serving.
Golddiggers’ statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills: Jayna Prince 9, Allison Mollman 4, Kailee Bertrand 4.
Digs: Taya Burleson 14, Mollman 8.
Serving aces: Mollman 3.
Set assists: Bertrand 10.
Blocks: Rachel Janssen 1.
Lead-Deadwood, now 1-17, is scheduled to visit Belle Fourche this Friday, Oct. 23.
