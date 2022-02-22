Lead-Deadwood, Newell wrestlers compete in Region 4B Tourney

FORT PIERRE — Lead-Deadwood and Newell wrestlers competed for top honors at Saturday’s Region 4B tournament held in Fort Pierre.
Four Lead-Deadwood wrestlers, plus two from Newell, qualified for next weekend’s state B tournament in Sioux Falls. They did so by placing fourth or better on Saturday.
Lead-Deadwood’s Tanner Millard (106 pounds) and Miles Renner (145) placed third in their respective weight classes.
Teammate Mekhi Hayes claimed fourth place at 132 pounds, with Dylan Meade finishing fourth at 195 pounds.
Chase VanDerBoom of Newell earned runner-up honors at 145 pounds. Teammate Charlie Clements placed fourth at 106 pounds. Both qualified for state.
Lead-Deadwood collected 97 points for fifth place in the team standings. Newell finished 10th with 56 points.
Philip Area collected 269 points for the team title. Custer placed second at 207.5 points.
Individual highlights for Lead-Deadwood and Newell wrestlers follow.
LEAD-DEADWOOD
106 pounds: Tanner Millard 3-1 record, third place. He pinned Newell’s Charlie Clements in 1 minute 25 seconds of the third-place match.
113: Drew Janke 2-2 record, fifth place.
120: Myka Fitzgerald 1-2 record.
132: Mekhi Hayes 2-2 record, fourth place. He was pinned by Custer’s Pierce Sword in 3 minutes 34 seconds of the third-place match.
145: Miles Renner 4-1 record, third place. He pinned Stanley County’s Colton Brady in 1 minute 18 seconds of the third-place match.
152: Isaac Foster 2-2 record, fifth place.
160: Ethan Hess 1-3 record, sixth place.
170: Steven Buchholz 0-2 record, fifth place.
195: Dylan Meade 2-2 record, fourth place. He was pinned by Philip Area’s Jensen Fitch in 1 minute 9 seconds of the third-place match.
NEWELL
106 pounds: Charlie Clements 2-2 record, fourth place. He was pinned by Lead-Deadwood’s Tanner Millard in 1 minute 25 seconds of the third-place match.
113: Joe Eaton 0-2 record.
120: Abrym Heinert 0-2 record.
145: Chase VanDerBoom 3-1 record, second place. He dropped a 10-7 decision to Philip Area’s Thane Simons in the title match.
160: Gavin Tesch 2-2 record, fifth place.
220: Jorey Clements 0-3 record, sixth place.
285: Colton Niles 1-2 record, fifth place.
