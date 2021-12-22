Lead-Deadwood, Newell wrestlers compete at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — Lead-Deadwood and Newell wrestlers competed at the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza that ended Saturday in Hot Springs.
Lead-Deadwood scored 63 points to finish 12th in the team standings. Newell was 13th at 59 points.
Recaps follow.
Lead-Deadwood
Trinity Zopp earned top honors in the girls’ 154-pound division. She pinned Bennett County’s Angelica Provost in 38 seconds of the final match for a 2-0 record.
Ethan Hess placed fifth at 160 pounds after a 2-2 record. Cope Williams was fifth at 170 pounds following a 2-2 weekend.
Miles Renner (3-3 record at 145 pounds) and Dylan Meade (1-3 at 195) finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
Drew Janke represented the Golddiggers at 113 pounds and finished seventh. He forged a 3-2 record.
Luke Harris (1-2 record at 106 pounds), Myka Fitzgerald (0-2 at 120), Baelyan Greenfield (1-2 at 145), Isaac Foster (1-2 at 152), and Steven Buchholz (0-2 at 160) also competed for Lead-Deadwood.
Newell
Chase VanDerBoom claimed top honors at 145 pounds.
He won all four of his matches, including a finals pin over Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Louden Bremer in 1 minute 25 seconds.
Colton Niles finished fourth in the 285-pound weight class after forging a 3-2 record. Teammate Charlie Clements placed sixth at 106 pounds; his record was 3-3.
Four others represented the Irrigators. They were Joe Eaton (0-2 record at 113 pounds), Abrym Heinert (0-2 at 113), Gavin Tesch (0-2 at 152), and Jorey Clements (0-2 at 220).
Philip Area won the team title at 255.5 points.
