LEAD — A total of six boys’ wrestlers from Lead-Deadwood and Newell earned top-four spots in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s Region 4B tournament, held at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood qualified five wrestlers for state. They are Drew Janke (second place at 120 pounds, 2-1 record for the day), Miles Renner (second at 145, 2-1 record), Mekhi Hayes (third at 138, 3-1 record), Ethan Hess (fourth at 182, 2-2 record), and Dylan Meade (fourth at 220, 2-2 record).
Colton Niles will represent Newell in the 285-pound division at state. He forged a 3-1 record on Saturday and earned third place.
Parker Millard (0-2 record at 106 pounds), Luke Harris (2-3 at 113, sixth place), Isaac Foster (1-3 at 152, sixth place), and Cruz Mollman (0-2 at 160) also represented Lead-Deadwood.
The Golddiggers collected 98 points and placed fifth in the team standings.
“Overall, we wrestled very, very well,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Mike Sneesby said. Renner, Janke, Hayes, and Hess earned Sneesby’s praise for their efforts.
“I think we’re really starting to peak,” Sneesby said. He added some points of emphasis are beginning to work.
Six other wrestlers represented Newell, who finished 11th with 49 points. They were Bodie VanDerBoom (2-2 record at 106 pounds, fifth place), Charlie Clements (3-3 at 120, sixth place), Joe Eaton (1-2 at 113), Jayden Tesch (1-2 at 126), Gavin Tesch (1-2 at 160), and Jory Clements (0-2 at 220).
“We were pretty close to making a couple of upsets,” Newell head coach Dylan VanDerBoom said. He added Charlie Clements had a considerably better match against Lead-Deadwood’s Drew Janke than was the case earlier this season.
VanDerBoom agreed several Irrigator wrestlers ended their season much sooner than they wanted to. He said weight room work and mat time are next.
Custer scored 271.5 points to claim the team title. Philip Area was second at 247 points, with Stanley County (third place at 130) and Mobridge-Pollock (fourth at 102) rounding out the top four.
Match-by-match results for Lead-Deadwood and Newell wrestlers follow.
Lead-Deadwood
106 pounds: Parker Millard was pinned by Maddux Risse (Bennett County) in 1 minute 54 seconds, was pinned by Jerrick Walker (Stanley County) in 2:59.
113: Luke Harris was pinned by Tray Weiss (Custer) in 1 minute 37 seconds, pinned Lyle Lumbar (McLaughlin) in 51 seconds, defeated Joe Eaton (Newell) 11-1, was pinned by Cooper Mackaben (Faith) in 1:57, was pinned by Witt Myers (Stanley County) in 4:12.
120: Drew Janke pinned Charlie Clements (Newell) in 3 minutes 12 seconds, pinned Asher Peterson (Philip Area) in 2:36, lost to Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 8-1.
138: Mekhi Hayes defeated Mark Sandquist (Mobridge-Pollock) 4-3, was pinned by Jace Blasius (Philip Area) in 3 minutes 22 seconds, defeated Taiten Shaw (Stanley County) 5-0, defeated Leighton Sander (Custer) 6-4.
145: Miles Renner pinned Brayden Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) in 1 minute 53 seconds, pinned Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) in 3:19, was pinned by Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) in 5:31.
152: Isaac Foster was pinned by Connor Adams (Custer) in 4 minutes 52 seconds, pinned Carson Schrempp (McLaughlin) in 1:52, was pinned by Wyatt Head (Harding County) in 3:34, lost to Connor Adams (Custer) 5-0.
160: Cruz Mollman was pinned by Tance Wagner (Lyman) in 1 minute 18 seconds, was pinned by Hunter Kunz (Hot Springs) in 2:17.
182: Ethan Hess pinned Emmitt Maher (Lemmon/McIntosh) in 3 minutes 28 seconds, was pinned by Ryder Bailey (Custer) in 2:22, defeated Ethan Harris (Bennett County) 13-0, was pinned by Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) in 3:00.
220: Dylan Meade defeated Weston Woodward (Custer) 6-2, lost to Jensen Fitch (Philip Area) 15-0), defeated Isaac McManigal (Lyman) 11-2, was pinned by Grey Gilbert (Harding County) in 2:32.
Newell
106 pounds: Bodie VanDerBoom was pinned by Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) in 29 seconds, defeated Micah Burchfield (Hot Springs) 4-2, lost to Maddux Risse (Bennett County) 13-1, pinned Ethan Ward (McLaughlin) in 1 minute 59 seconds.
113: Joe Eaton lost to Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 8-2, pinned Lane Olivier (Lyman) in 3 minutes 25 seconds, lost to Luke Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 11-1.
120: Charlie Clements pinned Ameil Spotted Horse (McLaughlin) in 2 minutes 20 seconds, was pinned by Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) in 3:12, pinned Blazen Stiefvater (Hot Springs) in 54 seconds, pinned Jordan Risse (Bennett County) in 2:26, was pinned by Connor Owens (Custer) in 1:34, was pinned by Landon Bame (Stanley County) in 1:24.
126: Jayden Tesch was pinned by Landon Woodward (Custer) in 56 seconds, pinned Evan Hertel (McLaughlin) in 3 minutes 0 seconds, was pinned by Cash Schiley (Lemmon/McIntosh) in 1:45.
160: Gavin Tesch pinned Klong Chatdumronykul (Red Cloud) in 1 minute 34 seconds, was pinned by Thane Simons (Philip Area) in 1:03, lost to Eli Isakson (Hill City) 13-10.
220: Jorey Clements was pinned by Grey Gilbert (Harding County) in 1 minute 35 seconds, was pinned by Isaac McManigal (Lyman) in 1:00.
285: Colton Niles pinned Alex Yellow Boy (Bennett County) in 22 seconds, was pinned by Grady Lehrkamp (Custer) in 5 minutes 4 seconds, defeated Quentin White Mountain (McLaughlin) 7-5, pinned Riley Kerner (Mobridge-Pollock) in 2:36.
