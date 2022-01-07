Lead-Deadwood girls stumble against #1 Upton

By Jason Gross
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls’ basketball squad dropped a 50-21 decision to top-ranked Upton, Thursday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. The visiting Bobcats compete in Wyoming’s Class 1A Northeast division.
“We really struggled getting into our offense,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said. “We turned the ball over too much, and we just could never get through it.”
Jayna Prince’s layup brought the Golddiggers into a 2-2 tie. Upton scored the next 10 points; Jerrica Caylor’s layup put the Bobcats up 12-2.
An Allison Mollman layup brought Lead-Deadwood within 12-4. Upton led 14-4 at the break.
Upton opened the second stanza on a 9-0 run, with Sophie Louderback’s layup making the score 23-4.
Hallie Person connected on a short-range jump shot to keep the Golddiggers within 23-6. Piper Rogers’ free throw on a later possession made the score 23-7.
Lead-Deadwood used a Rachel Janssen basket to cut the halftime margin to 25-9.
The Bobcats claimed a 12-4 scoring edge in the third quarter for a 37-13 advantage. Janssen accounted for all Golddigger points during that stretch.
Janssen collected eight points to pace Lead-Deadwood. Prince followed with four points.
Sophie Louderback’s 14-point effort led three Bobcats in double figures. Caylor followed with 13 points, and Alyson Louderback contributed 11 points.
“Defensively, we just got running around and not controlling the ball,” Hansen said. He added illness and some injuries are currently hampering his squad.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Rachel Janssen 8, Jayna Prince 4, Delaney Mattson 2, Hallie Person 2, Taylor Hansen 2, Allison Mollman 2, Piper Rogers 1. Totals 10 field goals, 1 of 3 from the free throw line, 21 points.
Upton scoring: Sophie Louderback 14, Jerrica Caylor 13, Alyson Louderback 11, Paige Timberman 5, Brooklyn Materi 3, Riley Davis 2, Sydney Schneider 2. Totals 22 field goals, 2 of 4 from the free throw line, 50 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 0, Upton 4 (Sophie Louderback 1, Timberman 1, Materi 1, Caylor 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 9, Upton 12
Lead-Deadwood (0-8) is scheduled to visit New Underwood on Friday, Jan. 7.
