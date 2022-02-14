Lead-Deadwood girls struggle

LEAD — Hallie Person, left, and the Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball team endured a scoreless 12-minute stretch to begin the game and fell 45-10 to Douglas, on Saturday, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood players wore throwback jerseys honoring the heritage of Deadwood High School. The visiting Patriots scored the first 23 points and led 32-2 at halftime and 38-6 after three quarters.
Jayna Prince scored four points to pace the Golddiggers; Taylor Hansen, Jerzie Artz, and Person added two points apiece. Douglas received 16 points from Lamara Castaneda and 12 points from Angell Arredondo.
“It was a real tough game for us. We just did not execute in really any phase of the game today,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. He went on to say the team did not have the necessary mental focus.
The Golddiggers bring a 1-18 record into Thursday’s regular-season finale against Custer, set to begin at 6 p.m. from the Lead-Deadwood High School gym.
