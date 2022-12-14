Lead-Deadwood girls fall to Ranchers

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 18F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 56-10 decision to Harding County’s Ranchers, Saturday afternoon, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
Harding County scored the first 16 points and led 19-2 after one quarter. The Ranchers led 33-8 at halftime and 47-9 after three quarters.
“They put some pressure on, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Golddiggers’ head coach Will Malde said. He added good teams like Harding County will apply pressure, and Lead-Deadwood has talked about that.
Malde said the team’s eight-for-10 effort from the free throw line pleased him. “It’s just capitalizing on being able to go to the line, so I’m really proud of those girls,” he added.
Piper Rogers collected four points for Lead-Deadwood, now 0-2. The Ranchers received a team-high 14 points from Brayden Padden.
“We’re learning to play together, and we’re learning a lot with our new coaching,” Rogers said. She added the team is working together well but needs to follow through more on shots and getting back on defense.
Rogers cited the pressure as one of the game’s biggest keys. She said Harding County also got a lot of rebounds.
“I’m out there to help be a leader and help direct the traffic, especially since we have a very young team,” Rogers, a sophomore, said in describing her role. She added team members are not used to playing together at this stage.
The coaching change impacted Rogers’ preparation for this season. She said players were in the gym earlier this season than for the 2021-22 campaign, and practice sessions have included a lot of high-intensity drills.
“We’re such a small team; we can’t get down on each other,” Rogers said.
Rogers most looks forward to learning more about the new system.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Piper Rogers 4, Taylor Hansen 3, Hallie Person 2, Erica Hansen 1. Totals one field goal, eight of 10 from the free throw line, 10 points.
Three-point field goals: none
Total fouls: 9
Harding County scoring: Brayden Padden 14, Raelee Hunsucker 10, Kaylen Padden 8, Bailey Verhulst 7, Claire Verhulst 6, Reese Hunsucker 5, Jozi Schuchard 4, Kelsi Costello 2. Totals 25 field goals, three of seven from the free throw line, 56 points.
Three-point field goals: Raelee Hunsucker, 2; Verhulst, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.