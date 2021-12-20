Lead-Deadwood girls drop Stateline opener

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 36-20 decision to Sundance in Friday’s first day of the Stateline Shootout, held at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
“I thought our fatigue really showed up in the fourth quarter,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen, whose team was outscored 15-2 during that stretch. He added the Golddiggers have a short bench and are missing starter Allison Mollman, sidelined due to injury.
Rachel Janssen’s free throw helped Lead-Deadwood forge a 1-1 tie. Jayna Prince added three field goals as the Golddiggers moved ahead 7-1.
“I thought we were really aggressive, and we’ve been talking about that,” Hansen said in describing the Golddiggers’ early success. “We’ve been doing some adjustments in our offense to try and open up rip-and-go, dribble-drive opportunities.”
Sundance used an 8-0 run to close the opening frame. Cana McInerney converted a steal into a layup to put the Bulldogs up 9-7 at the break.
A Bailey Hofland basket extended Sundance’s lead to 15-7 in the second stanza. Piper Rogers’ free throw and Janssen’s field goal brought Lead-Deadwood within 15-10.
Erica Hansen tallied three points as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 17-13 at halftime.
Sundance led 19-13 in the third quarter before Janssen’s jump shot and Hansen’s 3-point field goal brought the Golddiggers within 19-18.
Coach Hansen said Lead-Deadwood began making its comeback when players started moving on offense.
The Bulldogs led 21-18 going into the fourth quarter and tallied 15 unanswered points for a 36-18 lead. Janssen’s two free throws for Lead-Deadwood ended the scoring.
Janssen’s seven-point effort enabled her to top Lead-Deadwood’s scoring charts. Prince and Hansen added six points apiece; Rogers contributed one.
McInerney netted 19 points for Sundance.
Lead-Deadwood fell 66-23 to Newcastle on Saturday. The visiting Dogies led 22-4 after one quarter, 42-10 at halftime, and 57-18 after three quarters.
Rachel Janssen’s 11 points paced the Golddiggers, with Jayna Prince adding eight and Piper Rogers collecting four. Jaylen Ostenson scored 20 points for Newcastle.
The Golddiggers will take a 0-4 record into their scheduled game at Bennett County on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.