Lead-Deadwood falls to Philip 66-40

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers once again struggled from the field and lost to the Philip Scotties 66-40, Thursday night, in Lead.
“Tonight we regressed a little bit. There wasn’t a lot of discipline, and the shooting just wasn’t there. The rebounding wasn’t either,” said Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach. “Philip was a good young team that worked hard, and we just need to get shots to fall.”
Lead-Deadwood did not score until a field goal by James Pierce with 3:52 left in the opening quarter.
The Golddiggers got a field goal by Beau Wichtermann, a free throw by Jaxon Burleson, and a field goal by Rocke Rainey, but trailed Philip 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Golddiggers continued to struggle from the field and the free throw line only getting back-to-back field goals by Crew Rainey, a 3-pointer by Tyler Williams, a free throw by Crew Rainey, and a 3-pointer by Rocke Rainey, but they trailed the Scotties 36-21at the half.
The Golddiggers only scored seven points in the third quarter, a field goal by Crew Rainey, and a field goal and 3-pointer by Wichtermann, while Philip scored 22 points to extend their lead to 58-28 after three quarters of play.
Lead-Deadwood out scored Philip 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but the Scotties won, 66-40.
Crew Rainey led the Golddiggers in scoring with 13 points, and Beau Wichtermann added 11 points
Lead-Deadwood, now 1-18, hosts Hill City Monday, in an 8 p.m. contest.
