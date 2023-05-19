By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Preston Lowery’s infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Drew Janke and lifted Lead-Deadwood past Hot Springs 10-9 in a varsity high school baseball game played Wednesday night at Keene Park.
“Throughout the game, I think they showed some confidence, because they came back,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said. “It was a back-and-forth game; it was good baseball.”
The score was 9-9 when the Golddiggers came up in the bottom of the seventh frame. Janke led off with a single, with Jaxson Burleson drawing a walk.
Hot Springs intentionally walked Sam Kooima to load the bases with no outs. Lowery hit a ground ball to the left side to plate the eventual winning run.
“Put the ball in play,” Nelson said in describing what Lowery wanted to do. Nelson added Janke is a fast runner and was encouraged to get far enough down the baseline where he could score on almost any ground ball.
Lowery had a count of three balls, one strike and said he hoped to take ball four for a walk. “A single works, I guess,” he added.
Hot Springs used a bases-loaded walk to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Kooima lofted a sacrifice fly to plate Ethan Hess and pull Lead-Deadwood into a 1-1, first-inning tie. Lowery singled to score Janke and put the Golddiggers up 2-1.
A four-run second enabled Hot Springs to forge a 5-2 advantage. Janke doubled to score Ben Wichterman, and Burleson flied out to score Hess as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 5-4 in the second.
Wichterman delivered a two-out single in the Lead-Deadwood third inning. Levi Siewart and Brady Rantapaa came home as the Golddiggers led 6-5.
A three-run fourth enabled Lead-Deadwood to extend its advantage to 9-5. Kooima’s two-run double led the way, with Janke and Burleson coming home on the hit.
Hot Springs forged a 9-9 tie on the strength of a four-run fifth. That set the stage for the final stretch.
Janke scored three runs and collected four hits for Lead-Deadwood. Burleson notched the pitching win.
Nelson said Burleson pitched an incredible game for the Golddiggers. The coach added that Lead-Deadwood batters put the ball in play; play finished with 15 hits.
Burleson also earned Lowery’s praise. Lowery said the team knew it wanted to win and deserved to do so.
“It’s pretty special knowing this is my last home game,” Lowery said.
Lowery moved to the area about 10 years ago and has played baseball since then. He usually plays first or third base while spending some time as a designated hitter.
“The bus rides were the best,” Lowery said about what he enjoyed the most about this season. “Just going to all the games and teaching the younger kids the love of the game.”
Lowery said some younger players look up to older team members. He described his role as helping to make sure those younger members can follow in the older players’ footsteps and love the game.
“I just love being on the field under the lights,” Lowery said. He added the team is young with roughly twice the number of players it had in 2022.
Lead-Deadwood finished 1-9 on the season and will not compete in next week’s Region 4B tournament.
“We grew; we learned a lot,” Nelson said in recapping the season. “We know what we need to fix, and we got kids that are willing to put in extra work in the offseason.”
Lowery said he would most remember the coaches as he reflects on his time in the program.
Lead-Deadwood runs: Drew Janke 3, Ethan Hess 2, Jaxson Burleson 1, Sam Kooima 1, Brady Rantapaa 1, Ben Wichterman 1, Levi Siewart 1.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Rantapaa 3, Preston Lowery 2, Siewart 2, Janke 2, Hess 1, Kooima 1, Wichterman 1.
Lead-Deadwood doubles: Janke 2, Kooima 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Kooima 2 innings, 5 runs, 1 hit, 6 walks, 6 strikeouts; Burleson 5 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts.
The Region 4B tournament will be in Platte and Winner starting next Monday, as those two teams earned the highest seeds.
Another area team, Belle Fourche, is seeded third and goes up against number 6 seed Chamberlain in one of Monday’s games from Winner.
