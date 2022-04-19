Lead-Deadwood earns 1st win of baseball season

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood defeated Rapid City Christian 5-3 Monday night at Keene Park in Deadwood to earn its first victory of the high school baseball season. Sam Kooima earned a complete-game pitching victory for the Golddiggers, now 1-4.
“He did a good job of mixing things up and stayed in the strike zone,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Bob Nelson said of Kooima’s performance. “We played some pretty decent defense.”
Rapid City Christian took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Cayden Von Eye’s triple that scored Blaine Bolton.
Lead-Deadwood forged a 1-1 tie in its half of the first when Jacob Smith doubled to score Kooima. The Golddiggers moved ahead 2-1 when Beau Wichterman scored on Drew Janke’s sacrifice fly.
The Golddiggers, however, were not finished in the first frame. Jagger Smith’s two-out single plated Jacob Smith and put Lead-Deadwood ahead 3-1.
Rapid City Christian cut the margin to 3-2 in the third inning when Trace Trainor scored on a Blaine Bolton single. Von Eye grounded out to plate Bolton and pull the Comets into a 3-3 tie.
Kooima and Wichterman hit back-to-back triples with one out in the third. Wichterman’s hit scored Kooima and enabled Lead-Deadwood to move ahead 4-3. Jacob Smith followed with a run-scoring single to plate Wichterman and extend the Golddiggers’ edge to 5-3.
The Comets had runners on second and third with one out in the sixth. Two strikeouts ended the threat.
Wichterman and Kooima turned in two-run, one-hit efforts to pace the Golddiggers’ offense. Kooima’s pitching effort included 13 strikeouts.
Bolton’s efforts for Rapid City Christian featured two runs and one hit. Vander Von Eye took the pitching loss.
Nelson explained the improvements Lead-Deadwood made from last Saturday’s 14-0 loss to Winner-Colome to today’s contest.
“We put the ball in play more at the plate today,” Nelson said. “I’m pleased, overall.”
Lead-Deadwood runs: Beau Wichterman 2, Sam Kooima 2, Jacob Smith 1.
Lead-Deadwood singles: Jagger Smith 1, Jacob Smith 1.
Lead-Deadwood doubles: Jacob Smith 1.
Lead-Deadwood triples: Wichterman 1, Kooima 1.
Lead-Deadwood pitching: Kooima 7 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts.
RC Christian runs: Blaine Bolton 2, Trace Trainor 1.
RC Christian singles: Sam Fischer 1, Trainor 1, Bolton 1.
RC Christian triples: Cayden Von Eye 1.
RC Christian pitching: Vander Von Eye 2 2/3 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts; Fischer 3 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Lead-Deadwood is slated to host Bennett County this Wednesday, April 20, at Keene Park. The schedule calls for the junior varsity game to start at 3 p.m., followed by the varsity game at around 5 p.m.
“Don’t get too high off that win, and build off of it,” Nelson said when asked what he would like to see from his team. “Continue to play quality baseball.”
