Lead-Deadwood boys fall to Custer at home

LEAD — A slow start doomed the Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team in a 64-38 defeat to Custer, Thursday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
“We came out and started really slow, didn’t shoot the ball well, got behind, and never came back,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, whose team trailed 15-0 in the first quarter.
Five Custer players contributed points during the opening run, with two Kincade Lehman free throws providing the Wildcats with their 15-0 edge.
Lead-Deadwood’s Crew Rainey and James Pierce sandwiched 3-point field goals around a Custer basket. The Pierce 3-pointer allowed the Golddiggers to close the margin to 17-6 at quarter’s end.
Custer led 23-6 in the second period before Pierce connected on a jump shot for the Golddiggers. The Wilcats used a 7-0 run to open a 30-8 advantage.
Connor Harrison (inside basket) and Beau Wichterman (3-point field goal) scored for Lead-Deadwood late in the second quarter, but the Golddiggers trailed 34-13 at halftime.
Lead-Deadwood claimed a 13-12 scoring edge in the third quarter but trailed 46-26 with eight minutes left. Wichterman netted five points during that frame for the Golddiggers, followed by Crew Rainey (three points), Rocke Rainey (three), and Pierce (two).
Wichterman finished with a team-high 14 points for Lead-Deadwood, now 1-18. Crew Rainey followed with eight points.
Custer (9-9) received scoring from 11 players. Kyle Virtue led the way with 14 points.
Rogers said the Golddiggers did not get the shots they sought. “We wanted to attack the basket harder,” he added.
“We haven’t seen much zone defense this year. We needed to attack that zone rather than shoot 3’s,” Rogers said.
Wichterman earned Rogers’ praise for his efforts.
“I don’t know if there are a lot of freshmen that can play at this level, but he’s definitely one of them,” Rogers said. “Tonight, he just stepped up again to another level.”
Rogers described Wichterman as a freshman leader that other players are beginning to trust. “He’s a big kid (6 feet); he shoots the ball pretty well; probably the biggest thing is that he’s really smart,” he said.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Beau Wichterman 14, Crew Rainey 8, Rocke Rainey 7, James Pierce 7, Connor Harrison 2. Totals 13 field goals, 7 of 14 from the free throw line, 38 points. Three-point field goals: 5 (C. Rainey 2, R. Rainey 1, Pierce 1, Wichterman 1)
Custer scoring: Kyle Virtue 14, Kincade Lehman 9, Gage Tennyson 7, Carter Boyster 6, Mikael Grace 6, Rhett Lowe 6, Sawyer Schramm 5, Cody Dirkes 5, Gage Grohs 2, Jackson Drew 2, Roland Sedlacek 2. Totals 23 field goals, 13 of 23 from the free throw line, 64 points. Three-point field goals: 5 (Lowe 2, Lehman 1, Dirkes 1, Boyster 1)
Lead-Deadwood will end its regular season Monday, Feb. 21, when it visits Rapid City Christian.
