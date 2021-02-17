LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 67-34 decision to Rapid City Christian, Tuesday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
“I thought their attitudes were good. I felt like they worked hard,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, whose team fell to 3-14 on the season.
TK Rainey connected from 3-point range to give Lead-Deadwood a 3-2 edge. The visiting Comets tallied the next five points, with Avery Wipf’s jump shot putting Rapid City Christian ahead 7-3.
Lead-Deadwood used a free throw and later 3-point field goal from Mekieh Hon to offset a Comets’ 3-point goal and stay within 10-6. A James Pierce free throw helped the Golddiggers cut the margin to 10-7.
Rapid City Christian led 14-7 before Kurt Primo converted a layup that enabled Lead-Deadwood to stay within 14-9. The Comets used a 5-0 run to end the quarter and claim a 19-9 lead.
“I felt our defense was pretty good that first quarter,” Rogers said.
Lead-Deadwood opened the second quarter on a 5-2 run. Rocke Rainey’s two free throws helped the Golddiggers reduce their deficit to 21-14.
Rapid City Christian responded by scoring the next 12 points. Carson Glassbrenner’s short-range jump shot capped the run and gave the Comets a 33-14 advantage.
Rocke Rainey and Crew Rainey connected from the free throw line to end the Golddiggers’ first-half scoring. Rapid City Christian held a 39-16 lead at the break.
“They (Comets) made some adjustments and kind of figured it out,” Rogers said in describing the second stanza. “We tried to do some other things, but they didn’t work quite as well.”
The Comets led 61-29 after three quarters and claimed a 6-5 scoring edge in the final frame for the 67-34 final.
Rocke Rainey’s 18-point effort enabled him to top Lead-Deadwood’s scoring charts. Hon chipped in with six points.
Rapid City Christian (13-4) received 31 points from Presley Myers, whose efforts included six 3-point field goals. Glassbrenner followed with 15 points.
L-D scoring: Rocke Rainey 18, Mekieh Hon 6, Geno Claymore 3, TK Rainey 3, Kurt Primo 2, James Pierce 1, Crew Rainey 1. Totals 11 field goals, seven of 13 from the free throw line, 34 points.
RC Christian scoring: Presley Myers 31, Carson Glassbrenner 15, Mitch Heidecker 9, Jackson Dibona 5, Avery Wipf 4, Bennett Selfridge 3. Totals 26 field goals, seven of 12 from the free throw line, 67 points.
Three-point field goals: L-D 5 (R. Rainey 3, T. Rainey 1, Claymore 1), RC Christian 8 (Myers 6, Dibona 1, Selfridge 1)
Total fouls: L-D 12, RC Christian 13
Lead-Deadwood is scheduled to visit Custer this Thursday, Feb. 18.
