LEAD — Lead-Deadwood ended its varsity boys’ basketball regular season by dropping a 74-55 decision to Lakota Tech, Monday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
“We shot the ball better tonight than we have for a while,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Travis Rogers said. “The big guy (Lakota Tech’s 6-foot-8 center/forward Trey Yellow Boy) hurt us inside, and we didn’t really have an answer for that other than just try to double him.”
The visiting Tatanka held an early 5-3 lead. Mekieh Hon’s 3-point field goal started a 7-0 run for Lead-Deadwood; James Pierce connected on a jump shot as the Golddiggers went ahead 10-5.
An 8-2 run propelled Lakota Tech to a 13-12 lead. Kurt Primo’s 3-point field goal gave the Golddiggers a 15-13 edge.
The Tatanka led 19-15 before Crew Rainey made a 3-point field goal to bring Lead-Deadwood within 19-18. Lakota Tech led 21-18 at the break.
Lakota Tech used a 13-2 run to open the second period. Quincy Means connected on a short shot as the Tatanka built a 34-20 advantage.
Pierce’s jump shot closed the second quarter for the Golddiggers, who trailed 39-24.
Rocke Rainey and Crew Rainey sparked a 10-3 run to open the third quarter for Lead-Deadwood. Crew Rainey’s 3-point field goal pulled the Golddiggers within 42-34.
Primo’s 3-point field goal with just over two minutes left in the quarter enabled Lead-Deadwood to close the gap to 48-41. Lakota Tech held a 54-45 advantage at the break.
The Tatanka opened a 66-46 lead in the fourth quarter and went on to the 74-55 win.
Crew Rainey collected a team-high 17 points for Lead-Deadwood; his efforts included five 3-point field goals as Lead-Deadwood finished with 10 for the game. Hon chipped in with 11 points.
Lakota Tech (9-7) received 19 points from Yellow Boy, 17 from Adriano Rama, and 14 from Jordan Whirl Wind Horse. Four of Whirl Wind Horse’s field goals were from 3-point range.
“In the second half, I felt like we did a better job of keeping his (Yellow Boy’s) scoring down,” Rogers said. “They’ve got so many good shooting guards on that team.”
Rogers said this was a good game for Lead-Deadwood. He added the players worked hard and did their best to slow down Lakota Tech.
“This is as good a game as we’ve played for maybe the whole season,” Rogers said. “This is a good basketball team that we faced.”
TK Rainey was assessed two technical fouls and is ineligible for the Golddiggers’ next game.
The Golddiggers will take a 3-16 record into the upcoming Region 7A/8A boys’ basketball tournament. Dates have yet to be announced, but Rogers said Lead-Deadwood will visit Bennett County.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.