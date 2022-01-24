Lead-Deadwood boys come up short vs. Hot Springs

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 41-30 decision to Hot Springs, Saturday afternoon, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers saw many positive things despite the final score.
“We’re finally getting to the point where we’re starting to play with some discipline,” Rogers said. “We’re starting to rebound better, and we’re fighting for position under there.”
The teams were tied at 9 heading into the second quarter. Hot Springs started the second frame on a 12-0 run, with Braden Grill’s basket putting the Bison ahead 21-9.
Beau Wichterman’s jump shot brought Lead-Deadwood within 21-11, but the Bison led 24-13 at halftime.
Hot Springs claimed a 9-4 scoring edge in the third quarter for a 33-17 advantage.
The Golddiggers started the fourth quarter on an 8-1 run. Crew Rainey completed a three-point play to bring Lead-Deadwood within 34-25, but the Golddiggers got no closer.
Crew Rainey scored 10 points for Lead-Deadwood, who was playing without injured senior Rocke Rainey.
Hot Springs received a team-high nine points from Camron Maciejewski.
“I was really proud of my crew tonight,” Rogers said. He added Wichterman, a ninth-grader, is playing in the middle against larger opponents.
Rogers talked about the improvements Lead-Deadwood has made in the recent past.
“We’re starting to be able to play at a slower tempo,” Rogers said in re-addressing the discipline factor. He added he wants to play a fast defense and slow offensive tempo, and the Golddiggers are slowly reaching that point.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Crew Rainey 10, James Pierce 9, Beau Wichterman 4, Ethan Finn 3, Tyler Williams 2, Jason Burleson 2. Totals 13 field goals, 3 of 6 from the free throw line, 30 points.
Hot Springs scoring: Camron Maciejewski 9, Braden Grill 8, Landen Iverson 8, Josh Kleinsasser 6, Preston Iverson 6, Matt Close 4. Totals 14 field goals, 8 of 10 from the free throw line, 41 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 1 (C. Rainey 1), Hot Springs 5 (L. Iverson 2, P. Iverson 1, Maciejewski 1, Close 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 16, Hot Springs 14
Fouled out: Lead-Deadwood, C. Rainey
Lead-Deadwood takes a 1-10 record into Tuesday’s game at Oelrichs. That contest was rescheduled from the season opener, which was postponed because of inclement weather.
