Lead-Deadwood baseball registration open

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association registration is now open through Sunday, March 20.
Registration is for T-ball through high school ages 18 and 19. Fees follow.
-- T-ball, ages 4-6, fees of $25 per player;
-- Machine pitch, ages 7-8, fees of $35 per player;
-- Minors, ages 9-10, fees of $45 per player;
-- Majors, ages 11-12, fees of $45 per player;
-- Junior Babe Ruth, ages 13-15, fees of $100 per player; and
-- Senior Babe Ruth, ages 16-18, fees of $100 per player.
All Babe Ruth players may compete on the high school team. This includes the spring season and any potential summer campaigns.
Call association president Taylor Ballard at (605) 591-9986 for more information.
