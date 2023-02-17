Layne Septka wins $1,000 3-point shootout

Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency presents a $1,000 college scholarship check to Layne Septka, the winner of the 3-point shootout drawing.  From left holding the ceremonial check:  Allen Roth, Easton Sabers, Brenda Sabers, Layne Septka, and Scott Sabers.  

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sabers Farmer Union Insurance Agency presented a $1,000 college scholarship check to Layne Septka, the winner of the 3-point shoot-out drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the West gym in Sturgis.

Four Sturgis Brown High School students, Tayten Smeenk, Lance Septka, Layne Septka and Slade Heller qualified by draining a 3-point shot at previous games this season to qualify for the drawing.

