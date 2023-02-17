Layne Septka wins $1,000 3-point shootout

Sabers Farmers Union Insurance Agency presents a $1,000 college scholarship check to Layne Septka, the winner of the 3-point shootout drawing. From left holding the ceremonial check: Allen Roth, Easton Sabers, Brenda Sabers, Layne Septka, and Scott Sabers.
STURGIS — The Sabers Farmer Union Insurance Agency presented a $1,000 college scholarship check to Layne Septka, the winner of the 3-point shoot-out drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the West gym in Sturgis.
Four Sturgis Brown High School students, Tayten Smeenk, Lance Septka, Layne Septka and Slade Heller qualified by draining a 3-point shot at previous games this season to qualify for the drawing.
“Education is a great investment and we wanted to provide a student with some funds to help them with the high cost of college. Investing in Sturgis youth is important to us,” said Scott Sabers, Farmers Union Insurance Agency owner.
Layne Septka, a Sturgis Brown High School senior, said she plans to become a physical therapist.
“I plan to go to either the University of Mary or Augustana, and my future plans are to become a physical therapist,” said Septka. “This will definitely help me with the cost of my books and classes. This is exciting because I made the shot the last day, and I was the last one to qualify.”
This is the fifth-year of the 3-point shoot-out, $1,000 scholarship, and Sabers said they plan to continue it again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.