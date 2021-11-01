Late rally highlights BHSU VB weekend

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University earned a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victories over the weekend, defeating Adams State three games to two and sidelining New Mexico Highlands three games to one.
The Yellow Jackets overcame an early two-game deficit Friday to outlast Adams State, who won the first two games 25-23 and 25-15. Black Hills State won the next three games 25-19, 26-24, and 15-12 to secure the victory.
Black Hills State won the first two games 25-18 and 27-25 against New Mexico Highlands. The Cowgirls won the third game 25-18, with the Yellow Jackets capturing the fourth game 25-20 to secure the match.
“I was very impressed with our effort and our never-give-up attitude,” Black Hills State head coach Kristin Carmichael said following the Adams State contest.
Sierra Ward and Peyton Bodemann combined on a block as the Yellow Jackets forged an 18-18 tie in the first game. Mariah Robinson’s attacking kill kept Black Hills State within 24-23, but Adams State scored the next point for the 25-23 win.
Ward and Bodemann each had an attacking kill as Black Hills State trailed only 16-14 in the first game. The Grizzlies scored nine of the next 10 points to win 25-15.
Carmichael said Adams State dug really well in the first two games, and the Yellow Jackets had a hard time scoring.
“It was just kind of reminding the girls about home court, going after it, have confidence, kind of a mental switch more than anything,” Carmichael said in describing the biggest on-court adjustments between the second and third games. She added the squad made a few personnel changes.
Madison Hoopman’s back-to-back attacking kills enabled Black Hills State to go up 12-8 in the third game. She added another attacking kill as the Yellow Jackets stayed ahead 19-16.
Black Hills State held a 22-19 lead. Kindra Cerrone’s two attacking kills, and one by Robinson, lifted the Yellow Jackets to the 25-19 win.
The Yellow Jackets used a five-point run to open an 18-14 lead in the fourth game.
Ward’s attacking kill gave Black Hills State side out and a 23-23 tie. She added another attacking kill for a 25-24 Yellow Jacket lead. Jessica Crane contributed an attacking kill as Black Hills State won the game 26-24.
Black Hills State never trailed in the fifth game. Ward’s attacking kill put the Yellow Jackets up 13-10; Crane’s attacking kill sealed the 15-12 win.
“I thought that we finally had momentum and kept momentum, even when they would score,” Carmichael said in describing the fifth game. Crane earned Carmichael’s praise for her efforts.
Ward turned in a team-high 18 attacking kills against Adams State. Karly Marx (55 set assists), Katie Welniak (three serving aces), Robinson and Bodemann (five total blocks apiece), and Haedyn Rhoades (16 digs) paced the Yellow Jackets in other categories against Adams State.
Hoopman collected 13 attacking kills to pace the Yellow Jackets against New Mexico Highlands.
Marx’s efforts against the Cowboys included a team-high 43 digs. Rhoades and Bodemann each collected two serving aces.
Bodemann also added six total blocks, with Welniak contributing a team-high 12 digs.
Black Hills State is now 4-10 in the conference, 7-15 overall. The Yellow Jackets will visit UC-Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 5, and venture to CSU-Pueblo the next day.
