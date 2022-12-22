Late-game 3-pointer propels Broncs to win, 49-47

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Anthony Budmayr hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help the Broncs defeat Wall 49-47 Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.
“I thought we came out fast, and that was one of our goals, was to and play fast and not play from behind like we did in previous games,” said Kyle Webb, the Broncs assistant coach. “Not the best as far as closing out quarters. I thought we left a couple of points out there. The first half we delivered lights out. We held them to 13 points and we were rebounding really well.”
Webb said during the third quarter the team got a little loose defensively and didn’t rebound as well.
They took the lead late in the fourth quarter, when Anthony Budmayr, according to him had an off night, hit a really big shot to give us the win,” Webb added.
Two 3-pointers by Jet Jensen put the Broncs on top 6-1 four minutes into the game.
Wall’s Brodi Sundall scored to make it 6-3, but an Anthony Staley field goal, and a Jensen 3-pointer pushed the Belle Fourche lead to 11-3.
Sundall and Jace Mohr scored for the Eagles to cut the Belle Fourche lead to 11-7 after one quarter.
Anthony Budmayr scored back-to-back field goals to keep the Broncs on top, 15-9.
Sundall and Trevor Schulz scored for Wall to keep the Eagles within four-points, 17-13 with 3:14 left in the quarter.
Jenson hit a field goal and two free throws, and Budmayr scored to give Belle Fourche a 21-13 lead at the half.
Noah Wahlfeldt hit two field goals and a free throw to extend the Belle Fourche lead to 26-15.
Field goals by Jensen and two field goals by Tatin Yackley kept the Broncs in front 32-21.
Belle Fourche managed only one field goal, by Wahlfeldt, over the final 3:50 of the third quarter.
Wall took advantage and Sundall, Mohr, and Cedar Amiotte scored the final nine points of the quarter to cut the Broncs lead to 34-30 after three quarters of play.
Yackley hit a 3-pointer for the Broncs, but the Eagles scored six straight points to cut the Belle Fourche lead to 37-36, with 4:26 left in the game.
With Belle Fourche leading 41-38, Wall’s Dawson Handcock nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game 41-41 with just under four minutes left in the fourth.
With the score tied 45-45, Mohr hit two free throws to give the Eagles the lead 47-45 with 51 seconds left.
With 31 seconds left Budmayr hit a 3-pointer to put the Broncs back on top 38-47.
Staley hit one of two free throws with 5.3 seconds left.
Wall missed a shot at the buzzer securing the win for the Broncs, 49-47.
Belle Fourche (1-1) hosts Hot Springs (2-0) at 7 p.m. tonight, in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche scoring: Jet Jensen 17, Tatin Yackley 9, Nolan Wahlfeldt 7, Anthony Budmayr 6, and Anthony Staley 5.
Wall scoring: Josh Kleinsasser 15, Matt Close 11, Landon Iverson 9, Ben Amudson 4, Dawson Handcock 4, Trevor Schulz 2, and Braden Peterson 2
