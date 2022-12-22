Late-game 3-pointer propels Broncs to win, 49-47

Belle Fourche’s Anthony Stayley goes up for a shot over a Wall defender during during the Broncs 49-47 win over the Eagles,Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Anthony Budmayr hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help the Broncs defeat Wall 49-47 Tuesday night, in Belle Fourche.

“I thought we came out fast, and that was one of our goals, was to and play fast and not play from behind like we did in previous games,” said Kyle Webb, the Broncs assistant coach. “Not the best as far as closing out quarters. I thought we left a couple of points out there. The first half we delivered lights out. We held them to 13 points and we were rebounding really well.”

