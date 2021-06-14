BELLE FOURCHE — “Never Give Up.” “East Cowgirls Tuff Company.”
Sturgis Brown High School Rodeo Club member Shania Larive’s blue jacket bears patches reflecting her attitude six months after receiving a kidney transplant.
The graduating senior’s season began at the recent Wall regional rodeo and continued unabated at the Sturgis regional rodeo that ended Sunday at the Black Hills Roundup grounds in Belle Fourche.
Larive competed in three events Saturday and began with a barrel racing time of 18.325 seconds, followed with a 5.03-second time in breakaway roping. Her third and final event was pole bending, which featured a time of 26.881 seconds.
She qualified for the state competition in barrel racing and breakaway roping. The State rodeo kicks off Tuesday in Fort Pierre.
Simply being able to compete this season was a huge goal for Larive, who underwent that right-kidney transplant in December 2020 and was able to resume riding about two months later.
“It’s nerve-wracking not knowing what the future holds, but this year, I’m just very fortunate to be able to ride and compete with others,” Larive said.
The rodeo experience is truly not about going out to win for Larive. “It’s just about spending time with family and friends, and enjoying the sport of rodeo,” she said.
Larive first became ill at 18 months and has battled kidney disease since then. She underwent peritoneal dialysis for roughly one year before the transplant on Dec. 2, 2020.
The future was uncertain and scary.
“When I went on peritoneal dialysis, I was very sick,” Larive said. “It was a struggle, for sure; I had very low energy.”
Larive was required to spend nine hours per night on the dialysis machine. She lost a lot of time that she would have loved to use to riding horses.
“The biggest challenge was just getting off of that and getting back into the swing of my normal life,” Larive said.
Her surgeon recommended that Larive wait six months before getting on a horse, but Larive was able to start riding sooner than that.
Regaining balance was part of the process, and she said her medication was working well.
“It’s been a journey, for sure,” Larive said in describing the past several months. “It was a lot of work to get back to riding, and I spent a lot of time just healing up and getting healthy again.”
She credited her horse with helping her to get her balance back. “Once I got the swing of things, it was pretty quick from there on out,” she said.
Riding horses has definitely helped Larive in the healing process. She started riding at age 18 months, and that experience proved quite beneficial as she worked to recall that feeling.
The transplant proved quite scary because of the unknown. “When I got to going (riding) again, it was very exciting because it’s a blessing from God for sure that I’m able to ride again.”
Larive said when she was on dialysis, she wanted to go as far as she possibly could. She added her plans changed after enduring what she did.
“I think you’re more fortunate to be able to do it and just blessed to be able to compete,” she said. She wanted to do her best over the weekend and make sure her horses are well taken care of.
Larive said she has to do a lot to keep up on her health but feels great, and her kidney is working well. She and her Sioux Falls physician visit monthly.
She plans to attend Black Hills State University this fall and study pre-nursing while continuing to rodeo.
See Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer for results.
