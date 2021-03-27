Lappe resigns as Spearfish girls basketball coach

SPEARFISH — Eric Lappe has stepped down as Spearfish head varsity girls’ basketball coach effective Friday morning.
“Sometimes, you just need time to relax and get away from things,” Lappe said. “If you’re a coach in South Dakota, it’s a year-round thing.”
Lappe said he has gone through the coaching grind for 20 years and added, “I need a break for myself to kind of recharge my batteries a little bit.”
He will continue teaching at Spearfish High School and said coaching involves a lot of behind-the-scenes activity.
The decision to step down did not come easily for Lappe. He said the situation is bittersweet, but best for him now.
Lappe coached the Spartans for nine seasons. Spearfish finished 7-13 this season and fell 70-35 to Aberdeen Central in a Class AA SoDak 16 contest.
Spearfish turned in a 97-99 record and reached two state tournaments (2013 class A and 2014 class AA) during Lappe’s tenure here.
The Spartans set a team standard in 2013 by finishing fifth at state to cap a 19-5 season. Spearfish placed sixth the following year and forged a 17-7 mark.
Lappe said this was not a situation where he received pressure from the school board, activities director, or anyone else to leave.
“I’ve been involved in basketball, basically, since I was 12 years old,” Lappe said. “I haven’t had a year where I didn’t do something, either playing or coaching.”
Lappe plans to attend future Spartans’ games and remain as involved as any other supporter. He expressed his appreciation for the supporters, players, and assistant coaches for their efforts.
State tournament appearances were special for Lappe, but he most fondly remembers other aspects.
“It comes down to just working with the kids through the years,” Lappe said. “They always gave me everything they could. They were always there every day ready to go to work and try to get better.”
Lappe said the Spearfish program was in a pretty good place when he arrived in 2012. He added the team has young players with a lot of potential.
He has no immediate plans to return to coaching.
“Coach Lappe taught more than basketball. He expected his athletes to excel on and off the court,” Spearfish Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said. “His passion for the sport will be missed.”
