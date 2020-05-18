Lainey Hall met challenges in pool

SPEARFISH — Lainey Hall’s nine-year time span with the Black Hills Gold swim team included overcoming her biggest challenge.
Hall underwent a procedure on her left shoulder in May 2019. She did not compete that summer, which slowed her down a bit heading into her final season.
“I wasn’t sure what the season would bring for me, time-wise,” said Hall, now 17. “I was just trying to get back in and basically compete.”
Hall met her goals for that season, but shoulder trouble had brewed for some time before.
“I was actually dealing with that issue for about two years before I even knew what was wrong,” Hall recalled. She battled through pain each day in practice until she could do so no longer.
Jim Phillips is Hall’s grandfather and influenced her start in the sport. “My mom also swam, so it’s just been kind of a family thing,” Hall said.
Hall started in the water before she was 1 year old. She grew up around the swimming pool and always felt comfortable there. Phillips also taught Hall the basics.
“That was definitely my biggest highlight,” Hall said in recalling her most recent state meet. “I didn’t realize how sad I was going to be when it was all over.”
She also recalled her first time qualifying for the state meet.
What appeals to Hall the most about swimming?
“I definitely just enjoy the team aspect,” she said. “Even though it is an individual sport, my team is definitely like a family to me.”
Hall has enjoyed the team experiencing everything together, cheering on her teammates, and receiving that support in return.
She swam the distance events prior to her injury. Those races covered distances of 500 meters to one mile. Other favorite events were the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.
Team members held evening practices every day this season. Dry-land workouts included running and lifting weights.
Hall and her teammates did not have any meets cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State was held one week before many things shut down, and she said everyone was very fortunate in that regard.
Strength and accountability are among the life lessons Hall has learned over the past several years.
“It’s obviously an individual sport, so you have nobody to blame but yourself,” she said. “Even though you are practicing with your team, you have to train yourself.”
Hall said it takes a lot of mental work to push oneself for so many hours per week.
She plans on attending South Dakota State University this fall to major in elementary education.
Hall said she does not know if she wants to keep swimming competitively.
