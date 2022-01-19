Lady Yellow Jacket women defeat Chadron State by 12

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team defeated Chadron State 57-45 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game played Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center. It marked the Yellow Jackets’ first game since Jan. 1.
“Chadron really competes, and I’m just thankful we’re home just to kind of get our wind underneath us,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “I was happy for our team for how they competed.”
Scheduled Yellow Jacket games against Colorado Mesa on Jan. 8 and Western Colorado on Jan. 14 were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
Summer Fox’s 3-point field goal propelled Black Hills State to an early 8-4 lead. Chadron State used Olyvia Pecheco’s 3-point field goal to trim the margin to 8-7.
Fox’s two free throws and Raven Cournoyer’s 3-point field goal extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 13-7. Chadron State scored three of the next four points but trailed 14-10 at the break.
Black Hills State led 14-12 in the second stanza. Two 3-point field goals by Megan Engesser put the Yellow Jackets up 20-12.
Haylee Weathersby’s short-range basket, Fox’s 3-point field goal, and Morgan Hammerbeck’s 3-point field goal extended the Yellow Jacket advantage to 28-12.
Black Hills State stayed ahead 30-16. A Danica Kocer layup, Kalla Bertram free throw, and Niki Van Wyk 3-point field goal enabled the Yellow Jackets to lead 36-16 en route to a 36-18 halftime advantage.
“We shot a good percentage in the first half,” said Nore. Black Hills State made 12 of 21 shots from the field for 57% in the first two frames. “The team did a good job of getting into rhythm.”
Chadron State used a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. Samiyah Worrell’s 3-point field goal kept the Eagles within 36-25.
Jori Peters connected from 3-point range to cap a 6-3 run and keep Chadron State with
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.