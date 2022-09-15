SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team had no trouble defeating Lead-Deadwood, Tuesday night, in Spearfish. The scores were 25-14, 25-9, and 25-12.
Shelbie Richards, Spearfish’s head volleyball coach, said she was happy her team was able to get the win.
“We got to run some of our tempo offense, get that in there, have our setter/hitter connection, because that’s when we start clicking a little bit more, and these girls needed a win, and get the feeling of a win, and it was great to start our week, going into this weekend,” said Richards. “I think our communication was a lot better. I still think there is more in there, but it was a lot better tonight than it was last weekend.”
Brooke Kappen, Lead-Deadwood’s volleyball coach was proud of her girls’ effort.
“The girls fought hard. In a timeout I decided to switch from our normal rotation to a rotation we had never practiced before, and then I went from a 5-1 to 6-2,” said Brooke Kappen. “So given all of the new things we threw at them, they did the best that they could.”
Kappen said there are still a couple of areas she would like to see her team improve on.
“I think that our attitude and willingness to work hard has been our biggest positive,” Kappen said. “We really need to improve on passing, and our communication.”
A service ace by Avery Kirk, and a kill by Mariah Bouman, helped the Lady Spartans grab an early 6-0 lead in the third set.
Lead-Deadwood’s Allison Mollman came up with a kill to get the Lady Golddiggers on the scoreboard, but Brylee Grubb, Bouman, and Kirk helped Spearfish go on a 12-2 run to push the Lady Spartan lead to 18-3.
The Lady Golddiggers fought back and managed to cut the Spearfish lead to 24-14, but the Lady Spartans would get the final point on a Lead-Deadwood error, and they won the first set, 25-14.
In set two, Maria Bouman, Alivia Heairet, Kali Reiners, Jozie Dana, all scored, as Spearfish won the set 25-9, and they took a two sets to none lead in the match.
In the third set, Lead-Deadwood led 1-0, but that would be their only lead in the entire match.
Spearfish went on a 16-3 run and went on to win 25-12, and they won the match three sets to none.
Spearfish senior Tayler Duncan said the team played well as a team.
“I thought we played really good tonight. I thought we played more as a team, and it was fun. We definitely communicated better tonight. It’s just a mindset thing. We just needed to play more as a team,” said Duncan. “The win was definitely important for our confidence, because we needed that after coming off of a tough weekend. Lead-Deadwood was led by Mollman and Kennedy Grangaard with four kills each. Mollman had 10 digs, and Piper Rogers had 10 assists.
Spearfish was led by Heairet with eight kills and Maria Bouman with seven kills, and Callie Wince with three service aces, 12 assists, and nine digs.
Spearfish (3-13) travels to Mitchell on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-7) travels to St. Thomas More tonight.
