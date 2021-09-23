STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartans defeated the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, and 15-11 Tuesday, in Sturgis.
The Lady Spartans and Lady Scoopers were tied at 4-4 in the first set, before Spearfish went on a 7-0 run, and later won the set, 25-15.
In the second set, the score was tied seven times, with Sturgis behind 17-15.
TyLee Oswald, served up six points to move the Sturgis Brown to a 21-17 lead. Callie Wince, of Spearfish, went on a four point serving run and the Lady Spartans won the set, 25-23, and took a two sets to none lead in the match.
“The first two sets, I thought we executed very well, especially our hitting, although we were still having trouble with our defensive slides, but we blocked well and set well,” said Christine Skoglund, Spearfish’ head volleyball coach.
Kali Reiners, Spearfish, was on a serving roll in the first set, with a seven-point run early and then a five point run at the end of the set.
“Kali came through, she is my second setter and she had a nice set of points from serves,” Skoglund said.
In the third set, Joellen Cano, Sturgis, scored six straight points from serves,.
Later in the set, TyLee Oswald, leading the Lady Scoopers on a six-point run.
Sturgis Brown would would win the third set, 25-17.
Both teams were aggressive in the fourth set, with the score being tied five times, but Sturgis Brown won the set 25-22, and tied the match at two sets each.
The fifith set was close, but the Lady Spartans won 15-11, and they won the match, three sets to two.
“In the third and fourth sets, we had a lot of hitting errors and I told the girls, you don’t need to bomb it over the net, all you need to do is place it,” said Skoglund. “They got complacent, then our defense got complacent, and those two factors that we had in the loss of the third and fourth set.”
Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach said her team has a trouble getting off to a good start..
“We started slow on every single set and we are just not coming out on top of our game, we just let them take over and then we have to try to catch up and that is something we will be working on is coming out stronger,” said Cano. “TyLee did a great job for us tonight, she hit well, she dug when she was in the back row, and she served well and was very consistent,” said Cano.
The Lady Spartans are now 3-10 on the season and will host the Custer Lady Wildcats tonight.
Sturgis Brown falls to 1-12, and they host Douglas tonight.
