CUSTER — The team Lady Spartans volleyball needed four sets to defeat Custer, 25-12, 24-26, 25-8, and 25-9 Thursday night, in Custer.
“Tonight was a great win for us. Custer came out firing with a ton of energy in the second set and caught us on our heels,” said Shelbie Richards, the Spearfish volleyball coach. “As a team we had some bad habits reappear, which cause a lot of unforced errors.
The Lady Spartans lost the second set 26-24, but quickly rebounded to win the final two sets to win the match
“I am very proud of the team in regards to how they came out following that set. They refocused, went back to our fundamentals and finished as a team,” said Richards. “Our servers did a great job spot serving which caused Custer to be out of system, this in return gave us an opportunity to run a faster tempo offense,” Richard said.
Spearfish improved its record to 6-14, and have won three matches in a row, and four out of its last five matches.
The Lady Spartans travel to Rapid City to take on the St. Thomas More Lady Cavaliers, Tuesday.
Jozie Dana led Spearfish seven kills, two blocks, nine digs, and one service ace.
Avery Kirk finished with six kills, one block, and two service aces.
Kali Reiners contributed six service aces and three digs.
